MegaFans Closes $500K Seed Rounds With Launchpool Labs

Funganomics® has successfully completed its first seed investment ahead of its presale. The completion of the investment round was announced on November 18th and the source of the funding came from a private U.S. investor. This funding will go towards staffing efforts, software enablement, and additional technology infrastructure for the project as it looks to accelerate development in the NFT and Play2Earn gaming space.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO