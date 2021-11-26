ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MegaFans Closes $500K Seed Rounds With Launchpool Labs

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphabit Takes Lead in MegaFans Seed Round with Launchpool Labs. MegaFans Ltd, a mobile esports marketing company, headquartered in Tortola, Virgin Islands (British), announced that they have closed their first pre-seed and seed rounds for $500K USD successfully, with Launchpool Labs’ first cohort incubator program. The seed round was led by...

