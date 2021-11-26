ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

MARY MOORE SMITH

MANNING - Mary Moore Smith, 91, widow of Clifton Smith Sr., died on Tuesday, Nov....

CNN

FDA advisers vote to recommend authorization of a pill to treat Covid-19

(CNN) — Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted 13-10 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of a pill made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to help treat Covid-19. Members of the FDA's Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee were split in their vote to recommend molnupiravir, which can reduce the relative risk someone will progress to severe disease or death by about 30%. The absolute reduction in risk of severe disease or death was 3% -- 9.7% of people who took placebo died, compared to 6.8% of those given molnupiravir.
The Hill

First US omicron case detected in California

The U.S. has detected the nation's first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday. The individual was a fully vaccinated traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, the CDC said. The person had mild symptoms that are improving, and is self-quarantining.
CNN

How worried should we be about Omicron, the new coronavirus variant?

(CNN) — Since South African authorities announced the arrival of a new coronavirus variant that contains an unusually large number of mutations, countries around the world have mobilized by putting into place travel restrictions and precautionary measures. There is much that's still unknown about this variant, Omicron. While scientists are...
CBS News

U.S. warns renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine will trigger "serious consequences"

Any renewed Russian aggression in Ukraine would trigger "serious consequences," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday during a visit to Latvia, where NATO foreign ministers assembled to discuss the recent buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, the U.S. and other officials have been sounding the alarm over Russia amassing troops near its border with Ukraine, concerned that an offensive or an escalation of a seven-year-long conflict in the volatile eastern region of Donbas could be on the horizon.
