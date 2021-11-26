ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

USD POLL : Which is your favorite lead character from the Marvel Netflix TV series?

By Raina
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by SUP3RM4RIO who was picked...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Didn't Let Hit-Monkey Use Surprising Netflix Character

Despite Hulu's animated Marvel projects being as separated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as two properties could possibly be, there were some regulations in place on what characters the animated shows could use. Earlier this year, Kevin Smith revealed he and his team on Howard the Duck couldn't use Werewolf by Night and now, it seems as if the Hit-Monkey team wanted to use an iconic Daredevil villain but were shut down.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Marvel Netflix Tv#Sup3rm4rio
/Film

How Marvel Decides Which Characters Get Films Or Disney+ Shows

Over a decade after the MCU took over the blockbuster scene, Marvel has found itself having to deal with a whole new quandary — which stories ought to be made for the big screen, and which should go straight to streaming on Disney+? To state the obvious, this is probably the definition of a good problem to have, but it's one that comes with all sorts of tricky ramifications to navigate.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
imdb.com

‘Hellbound’: Netflix’s Latest Korean Blockbuster Series Is Aimed at Your Soul

Watching people grapple with the inexplicable will always be a solid building block for a TV show. Whether it’s people disappearing, people fighting a mysterious outbreak, or people trying to make sense of things they find on their journey toward the Arctic, these kinds of stories get at something fundamental in a way that few other shows can.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Netflix series 'Hellbound' tops the list of global TV series on Netflix for six consecutive days

Netflix's original series 'Hellbound' has topped the global TV series category for six consecutive days!. Earlier on, 'Hellbound' topped the category on November 20 after its release on November 19. The drama series was briefly overtaken by animation 'Arcane' created by the production team of the game 'League of Legends' on November 21, but it quickly regained its top position and remained at the top for six consecutive days after November 22.
TV SERIES
CNET

All 18 fantasy and sci-fi TV series Netflix is releasing in 2022

Netflix has given us some of the best sci-fi and fantasy titles over the years. From Stranger Things to The Haunting anthology to The Umbrella Academy, Netflix is working with classy filmmakers to create gorge-worthy content. It's also given us bizarre horror The Woman in the Window, flimsy misstep The...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Hellbound' Cast & Character Guide: Who's Who In This Netflix Supernatural Series?

If you’re familiar with South Korean productions, you won’t be surprised to find out that since its release on November 19, Hellbound became the most-watched series worldwide on Netflix and dethroned the immensely popular Squid Game. The reason is simple: Hellbound is Korean drama at its best – creative setting, a good dose of social commentary, and, of course, plot twists.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Newest Marvel TV Series Arrives on Hulu

Previously announced as being in the works with an ambitious slate of C-list Marvel characters getting their own cartoons, Marvel's Hit-Monkey is now streaming all ten episodes on Hulu. Voice actor Fred Tatasciore lends his talents to the titular simian killer, with the rest of the voice cast also including Ted Lasso himself Jason Sudeikis along with George Takei and Olivia Munn. Hit-Monkey joins Marvel's MODOK as the other animated show from the House of Ideas on the streaming service, but unlike that series which was stop-motion, Hit-Monkey takes on more of an anime-style look. The road to getting Hit-Monkey made has actually been a long one for creators series creators Will Speck and Josh Gordon who revealed to us they've been pitching it for a decade.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

Every New Movie and TV Series Coming to Netflix In December 2021

The year may be almost over, but things are heating up over at Netflix. December will see the return of several of the streaming giant's biggest shows, including Cobra Kai and The Witcher, plus movies like Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, which is already generating lots of Oscar buzz for star Benedict Cumberbatch.
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Explains Why Hawkeye Switched from a Movie to a Series

Marvel’s Hawkeye is about to launch on Disney+ as an action-packed TV series – and that's because the original plan for a Hawkeye solo movie was simply too packed with details that needed explaining. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, producer Trinh Tran explained why Hawkeye was eventually turned...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy