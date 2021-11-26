Fan trailer edit gives X-MEN movie modern vibes.

When the American crime series "Ray Donovan" was canceled in 2020, fans were devastated; many dad tears were shed. The series, about a problematic "fixer" (Liev Schreiber) who makes problems go away for high-profile clients in Los Angeles, was Showtime's biggest pilot premiere in 2013 and went on to earn high viewership for seven straight seasons. Last year, the series was canceled with little fanfare or advance warning, a decision showrunner David Hollander attributed partially to the 2019 ViacomCBS merger, of which Showtime was an affected asset. The show was narratively "mid-sentence," Hollander told Vulture, and never got to tie up its loose ends. Ray...
