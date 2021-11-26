ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The WestJet Group Introduces Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Program For Guests Through AZOVA

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Approved self-administered test kits and expansive AZOVA network of in person testing locations for easy and convenient testing across most WestJet and Swoop destinations

Easy-to-use self-testing options also available for convenient and quick results that can be taken with guests and used in any destination to meet pre-entry PCR requirements

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced a significant expansion to its COVID-19 testing program through AZOVA, a leading digital health technology platform, giving guests the confidence to book their holiday travel knowing all their COVID testing requirements are available through a convenient and easy-to-use site at https://www.azova.com/westjetswoop/.

With AZOVA's app-based program, guests have access to a vast network of approved testing locations across Canada and the majority of WestJet transborder and international destinations. Additionally, AZOVA offers rapid molecular self-administered testing options with video proctoring services that allow for testing and validation certificates. Guests can take these tests from the comfort of home, or in any destination to meet the Government of Canada's pre-entry PCR test requirements AZOVA's COVID-19 testing services meet entry requirements for each destination and enable travellers to take self-administered or in-person tests prior to departure.

"As many of our guests look to book holiday travel outside Canada for the first time in almost two years, it's critical that we provide our guests with the peace of mind knowing that all the COVID testing requirements they will face throughout their journey can be conveniently booked, conducted and stored in the AZOVA app," said Dr. Tammy McKnight, WestJet's Chief Medical Officer. "We've heard from our guests that pre-departure testing, and entry requirements are confusing, complex and inconsistent. We are confident that AZOVA's easy-to-use self-testing options and network of testing locations will give guests the confidence they need to plan their next flight or vacation."

"COVID testing requirements can be overwhelming and confusing with different requirements for every destination. AZOVA provides an end to end and seamless solution to enable guests to quickly identify what test is needed for any destination and to quickly purchase or schedule the tests that are needed anywhere in the world through a single application. We are thrilled to be working with WestJet and Swoop to bring this solution to guests and travellers everywhere," said Cheryl Lee Eberting, MD, CEO and Founder of AZOVA. "Once you have received your test results, enter your AZOVA Credential ID into the AZOVA WestJet and Swoop site and receive a travel clearance on the AZOVA app for your destination. You can simply show your travel clearance at the gate with no paperwork and no confusing forms required."

Portable Self-Administered Testing & In-Destination Lab Testing

Guests who are travelling outside of Canada for a period of more than 72 hours after November 30th will be required to present a negative molecular test taken within 72 hours of their flight. AZOVA offers an at-home RT-LAMP test, called the Lucira Check-It COVID-19 test kit with video proctoring which can be purchased and delivered to your home in Canada. These tests can be taken in the comfort of your home to meet the entrance requirements of most destinations, and can be packed and taken with you to be taken in destination to meet the requirements for return travel back to Canada.

In addition to availability in Canada, AZOVA also offers the Lucira Check-It COVID-19 test kit to be purchased and delivered to your destination in the United States.

Self-administered tests can be purchased at https://www.azova.com/westjetswoop/at-home/.

When booking flights for travel outside Canada, guests can visit the AZOVA's website and select their destination to understand what testing is required and can either book and in person test through AZOVA's comprehensive lab network or order the self-administered testing kits, where applicable.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and WestJet News at twitter.com/westjetnews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/ Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet Bookmark WestJet's Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines) 2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneydining.com

Adventures By Disney Guests Must Be Vaccinated. Negative COVID Tests Will No Longer Be Accepted

Going to a Disney theme park or taking a Disney Cruise is a truly magical experience for many people. But did you know that you can also visit incredible places like Buckingham Palace or the pyramids of Giza with some of that same Disney magic? Adventures by Disney provides families with guided tours of some of the most famous landmarks both domestic and international. They even recently announced that they would be venturing to the Galápagos Islands, the arctic, and Antarctica beginning in 2023!
TRAVEL
WRAL

Disney to require COVID-19 shots for cruise guests 5 and up

Raleigh, N.C. — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022....
RALEIGH, NC
TravelPulse

WestJet, Swoop To Offer Self-Administered PCR Tests To Canadians

WestJet and Swoop have announced a significant expansion to their COVID-19 testing program through digital health technology platform AZOVA. The new options include self-administered tests that meet Canada’s pre-entry PCR test requirements. With AZOVA's app-based program, guests have access to a large network of approved testing locations across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Westjet#Covid 19#Azova#Swoop#Pcr#Ab#Cnw#Covid
eturbonews.com

WestJet is testing new touchless Trusted Boarding option

Innovative guest boarding solution showcases the future possibility for touchless and secure boarding options for Canadian travelers. Yesterday, WestJet, together with TELUS, trialed Trusted Boarding, a touchless process that uses safe and secure facial verification technology to verify travelers’ identity prior to boarding a flight. The trial was the first-of-its-kind in Canada and took place at the YYC Calgary International Airport.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Harry Taylor Becomes Interim President And CEO Of WestJet Group

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today announced that Harry Taylor has officially assumed the role of interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The WestJet group announced Taylor as the interim President and CEO on September 15, 2021, following news of Ed Sims retirement announced on June 9, 2021.
ECONOMY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

HealthBar introduces COVID immunity test for employees

A local provider of drive-thru and concierge health care is offering a new monitoring service for employees looking to prove natural COVID-19 immunity to their employers. HealthBar now is an authorized AditxtScore channel partner, providing the COVID immune monitoring test for employer and consumer clients. The service offers a solution for the surge of employer-mandated COVID regulations and those looking to prove natural immunity to the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

EvaClean Infection Prevention Launches Global Expansion Strategy

BRAINTREE, Mass., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic spotlighted the cleaning industry's critical role and became a catalyst for the adoption of new technologies. EvaClean® spearheaded acceptance of key disruptors in advanced electrostatic spraying combined with superior NaDCC chemistries, leading to a position as the foremost solution for safer, more sustainable infection prevention in the United States. Now, EvaClean is ready to tackle COVID-19 and all its variants on a global scale, along with every other contagious pathogen.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Announcing The 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows

OTTAWA, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship. The 2021 winners are:. Anna Desmarais ( Whitehorse, Yukon) for her story Canada needs to pay...
AMERICAS
CBS San Francisco

Vietnam Airlines Launches First Non-Stop Service From SFO To Ho Chi Minh City

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco International Airport was lit up in teal and gold Monday night to commemorate the first non-stop service between Vietnam and the United States. It’s another first for SFO as travel during COVID expands. Airport and airline officials say growing demand from the Bay Area is making this possible. The check-in line for Vietnam Airlines inaugural flight from San Francisco to Ho Chi Minh City stretched to the entrance of the international terminal. “I’ve been waiting for this service for over twenty years,” said Sang Nihn. For Nhin, who runs a semiconductor business...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
disneydining.com

Local government demands Guests of Disney Park be tested for COVID by today

Hong Kong Disneyland closed its gates for the entire day Wednesday, and according to Disney’s website, it continues to be closed today. The site says that the decision to cease operations temporarily came from “an abundance of caution” related to a single confirmed case of a novel coronavirus infection among its visitors to the park on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
blooloop.com

Omnico Group research reveals changing guest expectations post-COVID

Omnico, the cloud-based POS and customer engagement solutions provider, presents its latest research on the impact of the pandemic on the attractions industry, in the form of its 4 Post-Covid Guest Expectations in 2022 report. While restrictions have been eased in the UK, only 50% of those surveyed in the country have visited an attraction since they reopened. Almost half said they were still wary about visiting due to safety concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Global Private Wireless, Neutral Hosting, And 5G Densification Markets Report 2021: 5G Subscriptions Within Public Networks Will Exceed Private Through 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Public Networks: Private Wireless, Neutral Hosting, and 5G Densification 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Blood Screening Market Worth $3.8 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Blood Screening Market by Technology (Nucleic Acid Amplification, (Real-Time PCR), ELISA (Chemiluminescence immunoassay), Rapid Test, Western Blot), Product (Instrument, Reagent & Kits, Software) & End User (Blood Bank, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4%.
MARKETS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
71K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy