Ultrasound Devices Market In Chile Report 2021 Featuring Leading Players Canon Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare And Samsung Medison

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Ultrasound Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Therapeutic Ultrasound Devices, Diagnostic Ultrasound Devices), By Portability, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chile ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 192.3 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases and technological advancements are some of the major market players. Cancer affects a considerable portion of the Chilean population, with prostate cancer ranking number 1 amongst others, the adoption of ultrasound devices in the diagnosis of cancer is expected to boost market growth.

Additionally, manufacturers are using new strategies that allow them to use their resources to help develop new products and improve their supply chain. For instance, In March 2021, GE Healthcare announced the launch of Vscan Air, a new wireless, hand-held ultrasound device, it is about the size of an iPhone and connects to a smartphone app to read the ultrasound images.The Chilean government is committed to investment in health infrastructure, and in 2018 the President unveiled Chile's 2018- 2022 USD 10 billion hospital infrastructure plan. However, the health system in Chile is strained due to a lack of skilled medical staff. According to the ministry of foreign affairs, in 2016, there were 2.3 doctors per 1000 persons.For medical devices and supplies, Chile is 95% reliant on imports. The medical device market in Chile is competitive, with numerous companies from around the world easily finding their way in. The rise in public hospital infrastructure will create an increased demand for ultrasound devices as the Chilean government will invest large sums in hospital construction in the future years. Chile Ultrasound Devices Market Report Highlights

  • The diagnostic imaging ultrasound segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 60.0% in 2020, as it has a wide range of applications in obstetrics, radiography, and oncology
  • The therapeutic ultrasound devices segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period
  • The market is expected to grow as ultrasound techniques such as HIFU and ESWL are being adopted for various therapeutic treatments
  • The diagnostic imaging ultrasound device segment is predicted to be driven by rising demand for improved diagnostic devices such as miniaturized 2D and 3D/4D
  • The cart/trolley based devices segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.0% in 2020
  • To get a competitive advantage over competitors, leading market manufacturers are investing in Chile

Companies Mentioned

  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Hitachi Medical Corporation
  • Samsung Medison
  • Mindray Medical International Limited

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope1.2. Research Methodology1.3. Information Procurement1.4. Information or Data Analysis1.5. Market Formulation & Validation1.6. Model Details1.7. List of Secondary Sources1.8. List of Primary Sources1.9. Objectives Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Market Outlook2.2. Segment Outlook2.3. Competitive Insights Chapter 3. Chile Ultrasound Device Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Increasing adoption of ultrasound devices for diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer3.4.1.2. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures3.4.1.3. Technological advancements3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. Lack of skilled professionals3.4.2.2. High cost of ultrasound devices3.5. Chile Ultrasound Device Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Chile Ultrasound Device Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Therapeutic ultrasound device4.1.2. Diagnostic imaging ultrasound device4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Chile Ultrasound Device Market By Product Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Therapeutic ultrasound device4.5.2. High-intensity focused ultrasound4.5.3. Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy4.5.4. Diagnostic imaging ultrasound devices4.5.5. 2D4.5.6. 3D/4D4.5.7. Doppler Chapter 5. Chile Ultrasound Device Market: Portability Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Handheld devices5.1.2. Cart/trolley based devices5.2. Portability Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Chile Ultrasound Device Market By Portability Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Handheld devices5.5.2. Cart/Trolley based devices Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants6.2. Company/Competition Categorization6.2.1. Innovators6.3. Vendor Landscape6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners6.3.2. Key customers6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020 (List of Companies above)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bi3suf

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultrasound-devices-market-in-chile-report-2021-featuring-leading-players-canon-medical-systems-ge-healthcare-philips-healthcare-and-samsung-medison-301432348.html

