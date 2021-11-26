The Morning News: Shop Local and Wear Your Mask

On an abbreviated show, 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell delivers local news stories on Friday, November 26. State health officials say roughly 1 in 6 eligible North Carolinians have gotten their COVID-19 boosters. Local government officials encourage community members to shop local this holiday season. Chapel Hill warns of upcoming road work caused by Google Fiber expansion. Plus: Renee Price shares details on the county’s indoor mask mandate and UNC football prepares for No. 20 NC State.
Show your Folepi spirit and order shirts, hats and even bibs in our online store courtesy of our partner Team Works. You can even get the shirt worn by the Folepi team on The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC!. The online store will be open until Tuesday, November 30.
Comments / 0