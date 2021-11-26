ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Debuts New Players Wearing The 2021 Season J.League Official Kits Today!

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a collaboration with the J.League. Starting today, players wearing the official J.League uniforms for the 2021 season will appear in the game. In addition, various in-game campaigns will be held to celebrate the collaboration. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1126/ctdt_jleaguecp.html) for more information.

J.League Collaboration Campaign

Players who were part of the J.League in the original Captain Tsubasa story will appear in Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team wearing the official J.League uniforms for the 2021 season.

The campaign will feature Hanji Urabe, Pepe, Leo, Masao Tachibana, and Kazuo Tachibana wearing J.League official kits. All new Players will have Lv. 10 Main Special Skills.

Limited scenarios will be available once a day during the campaign. There are 2 types of stages with different items available. Choose stages according to what you want!

Users can also receive various items by clearing event missions. Complete missions to get Dreamballs, SSR Yuji Sakaki (Pink Tall Defender), Black Ball (SSR)s, Legendary Drills and more.

The login bonus part 1 will offer users various rewards such as SSR Yuji Sakaki (Pink Tall Defender), Black Ball (SSR)s, Dreampot Transfer Tickets, and more. Be sure to log in and get all the items!

Finally, the Dream Exchange will feature uniforms for all 42 teams from the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League. Try to collect all the J.League official kits and more during this jam packed campaign.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+ * Not available on some devices. Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM © KLabGames

Download here!

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-debuts-new-players-wearing-the-2021-season-jleague-official-kits-today-301432293.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Comments / 0

#J League#Dream Team#Mobile Games#Klab Inc
WCVB

New England Revolution captain Carles Gil named 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Revolution captain Carles Gil has another accomplishment to celebrate after helping the team win the Supporters' Shield for the first time in franchise history. Gil was named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday. Kevin Alston (2013) is the only Revolution player...
MLS
Robb Report

The Jordan Brand Is Teaming Up With Union LA to Release an Air Jordan 2 Collab

Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collaboration coming soon. After delivering a pair of outdoors-inspired Air Jordan 4 styles in June, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram this week that two Union x Air Jordan 2 in the “Grey Fog/Siren Red/Light Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red/Beach/Orange Peel” colorways are hitting stores soon. Union’s collaborative versions of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a breathable nylon upper that’s coupled with premium suede overlay panels on the midfoot and mudguard. In addition, Union has applied its signature “UN/LA” branding underneath the eyestay along with another tag by the ankle collar...
APPAREL
wrestlinginc.com

Recent WWE Agent Returning To In-Ring Action

Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty is quickly moving on to his next business venture after departing from WWE as a coach and producer earlier this month. As seen in the Facebook post below, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to make his in-ring return on February 18, 2022, for ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event. The pro wrestling veteran last competed in the ring back in 2016 at Wrestling Revolver’s The Debut show, which featured a main event of Rhino vs. Cameron Grimes (billed as Trevor Lee at the time).
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Two Surprise Returns Take Place On Monday Night Raw, New Feud Set

Welcome back x two. A return is one of the best things that you are going to see in wrestling as it can be quite the surprise. You might not know that someone is going to be back and it can make for a heck of a moment. Some of these are absolutely fascinating and we got a double shot this week as not one but two surprise returns took place, even at the same time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Returns With A New Character On NXT

Mei Ying, the former leader of Tian Sha, made her return with a repackaged character on this week’s NXT. Ying, now going by the name Wendy Choo, appeared in the background during a segment featuring Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. As seen in the video below, Ying could be seen wearing a sleeping mask and lying on a couch. She woke up briefly before returning to her slumber.
WWE
