ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

YARD AND GARDEN: Change up your holiday plant tradition with amaryllis

By cwalker
Herald & Review
 5 days ago

Master Gardener Juanita Sherwood introduces you to amaryllis. By now, Thanksgiving is over and your focus is on Christmas. Maybe you are one of those people who regularly buy a poinsettia or two for yourself, and some as gifts for friends and family. I like at least one for myself and...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
agnetwest.com

Best Plants for Attracting Birds to Your Yard

Some of the best plants for attracting birds to your yard. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Many types of birds are attracted to plants that produce plenty of seeds. By growing seedy annuals and perennials in your yard, you’ll save money on birdseed and have beautiful flowers that you’ll enjoy, too.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Container Garden#Plant#Christmas#Gardeners
BobVila

Perk Up Your Green Thumb With This Guide to Coffee Plant Care

Yes, coffee really does grow on trees—actually on evergreen shrubs with large glossy leaves. One of those could conceivably reach 7 feet indoors. So, if you prefer your houseplants to be large and shiny like your vehicles, you might want to check this one out. Although your plants aren’t likely...
GARDENING
Herald & Review

YARD AND GARDEN: Discover the eerie wheel bug

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard introduces us to the eerie wheel bug. Recently, a neighbor posted a picture of a big scary bug on social media inquiring what it was. I promptly identified it as an assassin bug or a wheel bug specifically an Arilus cristatus (Linnaeus). I am familiar with the wheel bug, as I found a dead one at my house not long before. There are about 160 species of assassin bugs in North America but the cristatus variety is found only in the United States.
ANIMALS
Times Union

Green up your house this winter with these 11 hardy plants

For those of us whose green thumbs are still under development, surviving the summer with our houseplants intact is something to be proud of – and then comes winter, with less sunlight and cold temperatures that threaten our indoor gardens at a level approaching existential. But fear not, not all...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
ctpublic.org

Connecticut Garden Journal: Plants and cuttings make festive holiday centerpieces

Thanksgiving Day is almost upon us. It will be good to gather safely with friends and family again to celebrate. To make the meal more festive consider decorating your table with plants. You can use a variety of living plants and cuttings to make a centerpiece or smaller place settings to accentuate the holiday. Here's some ideas.
GARDENING
purewow.com

9 of the Best Leaf Blowers to Clean Up Your Yard in a Hurry

By now, if you live in a climate with deciduous trees, you’re probably seeing leaves falling at rapid speeds. While they undoubtedly make for a beautiful autumn sight and can create a nice micro-ecosystem for critters in the area, they can also wreak havoc on your yard, drains or roof, as thick mats of leaves may kill the grass, encourage pests and fungus and clog your drains and gutters. If you’re wondering what to do with them all, it’s high-time you invest in one of the best leaf blowers around. Not only can these machines help you save time when it comes to cleaning up your property, they can give both your back and legs a much-needed break from manual raking.
LIFESTYLE
gardeningsoul.com

15 Best Apartment Plants to Freshen Up Your Space

You might be surprised to know that there are plenty of plants you can grow indoors, even if your space is limited. Growing houseplants in an apartment isn’t hard at all! You just need the right knowledge and skills—and maybe some patience for upkeep (or regular watering). Planning for the...
GARDENING
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Don't throw away those leaves in your yard!

Your Produce Man live on BVTM: Is fresh, frozen, or canned more nutritious?. The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.
GARDENING
KING-5

A plant-based main course for your holiday table - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — If you're not into turkey or any kind of meat for your Thanksgiving feast, our plant-based chef Makini Howell from Plum Bistro has a recipe she wants you to try. She joined us from Makini's Kitchen. Plum Bistro is once again offering Thanksgiving take-home dinners. You pre-order and...
RECIPES
Well+Good

Get These Gorgeous Holiday Plants Delivered to Your Doorstep for Easy, Festive Decor

There are many opinions on whether or not to decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving, but if you're Team Festive in November, you're likely already shopping for this year's decor. In fact, maybe your place is already decked out, and we love that journey for you. While the most obvious decorations include twinkling lights, colorful garland, and cozy stockings, this year, we're opting for something a bit more subtle: holiday plants.
GARDENING
Riverside Press Enterprise

These drought-tolerant herbal plants offer added benefits to you and your garden

Many common herbal plants, when grown in the garden, are drought tolerant. They are native to Mediterranean countries where summers are dry like our own. The biome or ecosystem of Mediterranean vegetation is known as maquis, and the types of plants found in it have characteristics similar to those in our own primary ecosystem, which is known as chaparral. Chapparal comes from “chaparro,” which means dwarf or scrub oak in Spanish, and shrubby scrub oaks are dominant in both maquis and chaparral, often referred to as shrub forests.
GARDENING
Seattle Times

Shop for and site plants that will enliven your garden’s quiet season

IT BEARS REPEATING: The only way to have a year-round garden is to plan and plant for it. Too often, our beds and borders reflect planting whims limited to the active growing season — after all, that’s when we’re shopping at nurseries. Distracted by flowering shrubs and perennials, it’s easy to overlook choice fall and winter plants.
SEATTLE, WA
WBAY Green Bay

Serving Up Traditional and Non-Traditional Favorites This Holiday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, visit www.pelkinsmeat.com. The holidays are fast approaching and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has several traditional...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTVF

Sprucing Up Your Holiday Cards

Certified Celebrator Brittany Young showed how to make wax seals, an easy and inexpensive way to add a personal touch to your holiday cards or gifts. Find more ideas for celebrating every day on Brittany's website, www.certifiedcelebrator.com and follow Brittany @certifiedcelebrator on Facebook and Instagram, also at @brittanyyoungofficial.
LIFESTYLE
lsuagcenter.com

Sustainable Gardening for School and Home Gardens: Sustainable Gardening Planting Guide

How to use this guide: 1) Find your crop 2) If your crop is within the proper planting times for success, decide if you will direct seed or grow or buy transplants. Time required for producing transplants is given in weeks, as is how deep to plant if seeding in the field or trays and how far apart to put plants or seeds from neighbors within a row or the distance from rows of like plants. Days to Harvest informs when to expect to pick the first vegetable from a direct seeded or transplanted crop (in parentheses). Knowing the Plant Family helps with planning crop rotations to reduce potential future disease in the garden.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy