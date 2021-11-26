ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing: Your actions are speaking

By DREW MCLELLAN
Des Moines Business Record
 5 days ago

It’s Thanksgiving week, and for many Americans that means Black Friday is on their radar screen. Millions were ready to queue up right after cleaning up the Thanksgiving dishes to rush into the malls or big box stores Thursday night or at the crack of dawn on Friday. But...

bigeasymagazine.com

Take Action to Transform Your Lifestyle

Are you in a lifestyle rut? If so, you’re familiar with the feeling that something needs to change for the better. For many working adults, this kind of a rut is an advance warning that full-scale burnout is just around the corner. The good news is that there are dozens of strategies for creating positive, transformative change.
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

Separating Your Marketing Team From the Others Is Limiting Your Success

Virtually every business is made up of different teams that serve the organization as a whole. These teams could be sales, customer service or project management, but each one has its own method of measuring efficacy. Let’s say you’ve specifically built systems to track impressions, likes, clicks and other critical...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Thousands of AT&T customers in the US infected by new data-stealing malware

Thousands of networking devices belonging to AT&T Internet subscribers in the US have been infected with newly discovered malware that allows the devices to be used in denial-of-service attacks and attacks on internal networks, researchers said on Tuesday. The device model under attack is the EdgeMarc Enterprise Session Border Controller,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GOBankingRates

Top 5 Credit Union Myths

Corporate banks spend a lot of time griping about the preferential tax treatment afforded to credit unions, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage. As the little guy, however, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
Variety

ViacomCBS Diversity Increases Overall, but Seniority Leadership Still Needs Improvement

ViacomCBS has released its second combined DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) update, highlighting both its strength internally and externally in terms of its commitment to social justice and equity, as well as where the entertainment conglomerate still has room for improvement. The site, updated annually, is part of ViacomCBS’ ongoing mission of transparency and accountability into how it is reflecting the makeup of the world and its audiences in its workforce, content and programming. ViacomCBS reported increases in almost every category of female representation and every category of ethnic representation. In the U.S., workforce ethnic diversity overall edged up to 37.7%...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

What will my SSI payments be every month in 2022?

SSI, or Supplemental Security Income, will increase this year and many are wondering what their payments will be. The new COLA increase applies to SSI recipients as well. The COLA boost happens every year to help keep those on a fixed income able to keep up with inflation. The decision...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Most Markets Hold Gains (Technically Speaking For 11/29)

Defensive sectors are strengthening in the short-term RRG chart. The chart and table above are from Stockcharts.com and use weekly data. By definition, this means we're looking at long-term developments. Based on that data, energy and consumer discretionary are the stand-out winners. Tech (the XLK ETF) has reversed course and has returned to the leading sector. The lagging quadrants populated by defensive sectors - health care, consume staples, utilities, and real estate. Finally, basic materials and industrials - two sectors of the reflation trade from the Spring - have moved into the improving quadrant.
STOCKS
TheConversationCanada

If CEOs want to promote diversity, they have to 'walk the talk'

In the business world, the adage often holds true: the buck stops at the desk of the chief executive officer. That’s the way accountability should work. But does the proverbial buck start there too? If CEOs set the course for corporate priorities, values and intentions, will the rest of the organization follow suit? CEOs have powerful leverage to drive organizational change — if they choose to use it. On the issue of workplace diversity and inclusion, corporate leadership so far has been a mixed bag. Despite the right words and intentions, progress has been slow. Many CEOs seem to truly care about diversifying...
ECONOMY
CIO

To make industrial data actionable, evolve your data historian with an AIoT strategy

In my last article, I wrote about how industrial organizations, in the rush to implement new technologies like AI, the cloud, and the Industrial IoT, have found themselves with a technology stack packed with legacy, plumbed-together, on-premises solutions. The result is an environment with not only multiple siloed data sources, each storing, formatting, and securing data in their own unique ways, but also an equally siloed approach to understanding how to leverage that data into something actionable across the enterprise. Domain experts become not just go-to sources for understanding a certain process or workflow, but the only people with insight and meaningful context into different data sets tracked or generated by different sources.
SOFTWARE

