Marketing: Your actions are speaking

In the business world, the adage often holds true: the buck stops at the desk of the chief executive officer. That’s the way accountability should work. But does the proverbial buck start there too? If CEOs set the course for corporate priorities, values and intentions, will the rest of the organization follow suit? CEOs have powerful leverage to drive organizational change — if they choose to use it. On the issue of workplace diversity and inclusion, corporate leadership so far has been a mixed bag. Despite the right words and intentions, progress has been slow. Many CEOs seem to truly care about diversifying...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO