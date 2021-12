National Signing Day for football is less than a month away and the Iowa State football coaching staff is looking to put the finishing touches on its historic 2022 recruiting class. As things currently stand, the 2022 class will go down as the best recruiting class in Iowa State history since the internet era of recruiting began. But the football staff isn't done there, they're still looking to add to the class as Signing Day looms. The Iowa State basketball program is also off to a strong start to its season and is looking to fill one of its three open scholarships.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO