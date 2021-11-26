ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Weather Authority: A chilly start to the week for most of the region

By Drew Anderson
fox29.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - While most of us continue to be stuck in the 40s for another chilly day, a few towns in Delaware and South Jersey will see low 50s. You know winter's here if we're getting excited about highs in the 50s. A few of you sneak into the...

www.fox29.com

cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/3 Friday Afternoon Forecast

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy and 10+ degrees colder. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s. Tonight: Cold and calmer with a passing snow/rain shower overnight. Temps will fall into the 30s with some 20s across our suburbs. Saturday: Early passing snow/rain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
freedom929.com

REGIONAL WEATHER DISCUSSION

(OLNEY/NEWTON) As the warm front that’s brought us the past few days of warmer-than-normal weather conditions continues to move off to the east, we’ll have one more day of mild weather before cooler air returns to our downstate area. A cold front will bring us seasonably cooler air tomorrow, while a stronger cold front will move in Sunday with rain chances through that night. Then colder air is in place for the first part of next week with some rain and/or light snow chances next Tuesday and a little warmer air returning for the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates and monitor a NOAA Weather Alert Radio for more weather information and forecast details.
OLNEY, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cooldown we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Half And Half Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Friday night with lows around the freezing mark. The low is 32. (Credit: CBS 2) High pressure keeps us dry Saturday with a cool breeze from the northwest. The high is 44. Rain and wind are coming Sunday. Dry air in the morning may hold off precipitation until midday. Rain is likely at Soldier Field. The high for Sunday is 48. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

