Materials Used For Manufacturing Eco-Friendly Boxes

Purchasing an Environmentally Friendly Laptop to Save the Earth. Purchasing a laptop is a smart environmental decision when compared with purchasing a desktop pc. The main reason being that a notebook is smaller than a desktop so there is less of an environmental impact at the time of disposal. The slim size of the flat laptop means that there are smaller and less hazardous parts to be disposed of, such as hard drives, cd/dvd drives, flash card readers, usb ports, etc. The manufacturing of smaller and smaller laptop computers also has in indirect effect, in that the processing plants produce less harmful emissions into the environment. Another factor that makes laptops a better environmental decision is the fact that most laptops now comply with European regulations on lead-free computing, such as the WEEE (Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment) and RoHS (Restrictions of Hazardous Substances), which are mandated disposal codes in Europe. Lead is used primarily to solder parts together on a computer, but these regulations encourage companies to use other methods for building a PC.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO