Henry County, GA

Third woman arrested in fatal shooting of Henry County police officer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
Paramhans Desai Police searching for the killer of the Henry County police officer (WSB-TV)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a third woman in connection to the shooting death of Henry County Police Office Paramhans Desai.

Desai, 38, was responding to a domestic call in McDonough on November 4 when he was shot in the head while attempting to make an arrest. He died from his injuries days later on Nov. 8.

The suspect, later identified as Jordan Jackson, escaped. The day after Desai’s death, police say Jackson killed himself inside a Riverdale apartment during an armed standoff.

After Jackson’s death, two women, Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley, were arrested for aiding and abetting. On November 15, Clayton County police arrested Demetria S. Daniel, 24, and charged her with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Henry County police say Daniel was one of the primary suspects that assisted with hiding Jackson. She is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail.

Police say more arrests are expected.

Desai spent 17 years in law enforcement, first with the Department of Corrections, then with DeKalb County police before joining Henry County. He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

