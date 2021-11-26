ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Invited to a holiday party this year? Don’t forget to bring one of these great host gifts

By BestReviews, Sian Babish
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuNFx_0d7FLQ4c00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Show a host your appreciation with these gifts

When you attend a party or gathering, it’s customary to give the host a gift to show your gratitude. Popular gifts include wine, flowers and gourmet chocolates, but they’re not the only options.

Choosing the ideal gift often begins with considering the type of gathering you’re attending. Sit-down dinners, for example, may call for more formal or upscale gifts than casual parties like backyard barbecues. If you’re attending a housewarming party, it’s common to give practical gifts that celebrate their new residence.

While hosts are gracious and welcoming, it’s no secret that guests want to please them with thoughtful gifts. No matter what you decide to give, the gesture is always appreciated.

Do you need a few more gifts for friends and family members this holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

Popular gift categories for hosts

Practical gifts for hosts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17vikn_0d7FLQ4c00

Practical gifts include kitchen gadgets, electronics, food and wine accessories . They work either long-term or for a single occasion. Your minimalist friends will love practical gifts that won’t contribute to clutter or take up too much space.

Shop Now

Decorative gifts for hosts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3wpu_0d7FLQ4c00

Decorative gifts include home decor items, like throws , candle sets and artwork. These gifts are popular if you’re looking for something generic yet personal. Many guests stick to neutral aesthetics for decorative gifts, so they blend in well with existing decor.

Shop Now

Sentimental gifts for hosts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLzFc_0d7FLQ4c00

Sentimental gifts for hosts include framed pictures , homemade gift baskets and personalized accessories. They’re typically given by guests with closer relationships with hosts, though some of these items, like engravable frames, are suitable to give other hosts on certain occasions.

Shop Now

Other considerations for giving gifts to hosts

Personal vs. household gifts

While you may gravitate toward a personal gift for a host, it’s also common to buy gifts that the entire household can appreciate. These include food baskets, cookie platters or small kitchen appliances. If the host has children, consider all-ages-friendly gifts, like gift cards, board games or gourmet popcorn assortments.

Gift wrapping

Gift wrapping is considered by many to be just as important as the gift itself. Many people opt for fancier gift wrap or pay extra at retailers for professional gift wrap services.

However, if you’re wrapping a gift yourself, here are a few tips to make it look as presentable as possible:

  • Bows and ribbons in matching colors add are a great complement and add dimension to the gift’s silhouette.
  • If you’re not comfortable using gift wrap, invest in a gift bag with matching tissue paper. Another option is to wrap the gift in a cellophane bag and tie it off with a ribbon.
  • Place the host’s gift in a reusable gift receptacle, like a wicker basket or fancy shopping tote. Fill in empty spaces with tissue paper or shredded paper and attach a large bow.

Choosing gifts for hosts based on party type

Housewarming parties

Hosts of housewarming parties often appreciate practical gifts, such as stemware, small kitchen appliances or serveware. More recently, it’s become common to give home electronics like Bluetooth speakers or smart home devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3STZ_0d7FLQ4c00

Mikasa Cheers White Wine Glasses feature four different yet complementary designs. The set is ideal for everyday or special occasion use.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OO9pX_0d7FLQ4c00

JBL FLIP 4 , a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker, is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It connects with up to two smartphones or tablets for easy streaming.

Shop Now

Casual gatherings

Casual gatherings, like backyard barbecues or laid-back lunches, are best served by low-key gifts for hosts. These often include food items that hosts can enjoy during the party or at a later date and entertainment-themed gifts like board or backyard games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pds8w_0d7FLQ4c00

Flavor Brigade Gourmet Grilling Spices includes five chef-grade flavors, tongs and a pocket grill guide. Affordable and practical, it’s an ideal gift for hosts of backyard gatherings.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11F4UI_0d7FLQ4c00

Off Topic Adult Board Game is sure to stir up interesting conversations among hosts and guests. The fast-moving game, geared toward ages 18 and older, is suitable for up to eight players.

Shop Now

Sit-down dinners

Sit-down dinners often call for more formal gifts for hosts. Upscale gifts like wine, gourmet food and fancy soap sets are considered ideal. Other popular options include premium serveware, like cheese boards or dessert plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Btuh_0d7FLQ4c00

Godiva Prestige Biscuit Gift Box includes 32 butter biscuits covered in rich, gourmet chocolate. The box is gift-worthy with an attractive floral lid and a mini card.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aaz72_0d7FLQ4c00

Muse Bath Apothecary Hand Ritual Hand Soap , a pH-balanced nourishing formula, cleans hands without drying or stripping moisture. It’s available in three refreshing scents.

Shop Now

Overnight stays

Some people are generous enough to host guests overnight or longer, in which case you’ll need an extra-special gift. Many guests express their gratitude with food baskets or gift certificates to local restaurants, online retailers or gourmet food delivery services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a37PY_0d7FLQ4c00

Hosts that enjoy fine meats will appreciate an Omaha Steaks Gift Card . The company offers a wide variety of meat, chicken and seafood packages and often runs variety pack specials.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ptyy_0d7FLQ4c00

A fruit basket, like this one from 1-800-Flowers , includes a premium selection of fresh fruits, snacks and sweets for hosts to enjoy and comes in attractive packaging.

Shop Now

Work gatherings

Many people feel it’s hardest to shop for a colleague or boss hosting a party in their home. If you’re not too sure of the host’s tastes and preferences, stick to treats with universal appeal, like cookie platters or small fruit baskets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKf0Z_0d7FLQ4c00

Oh! Nuts Gourmet Biscotti Box includes 18 biscuits in a presentation-worthy box. Each one is covered with gourmet chocolate and features an artistic garnish of nuts, chocolate or sprinkles.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07f9wu_0d7FLQ4c00

Walkers Assorted Shortbread Tin is a deluxe assortment of classic cookies packaged in a collectible tin. The shape variety includes triangles, hearts and classic rectangles.

Shop Now

Holiday parties

It’s common to give seasonal gifts to hosts of holiday parties. Baked goods, treats and seasonally-scented candles remain top choices. Some people, however, are partial to timeless gifts that can be appreciated year-round, like serveware or wine accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyaXl_0d7FLQ4c00

Yankee Candle Large Jar Macintosh Candle offers a burn time of up to 150 hours. It’s also available in a wide variety of seasonal scents.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sVlD_0d7FLQ4c00

Hickory Farms Farmhouse Sausage and Cheese Gift Box is a simple gift with comfort food vibes. It has a selection of shelf-stable sausage and cheese and a jar of gourmet mustard.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
Daily Herald

Don't forget your pooch when baking for the holidays

This time of the year, especially this year, we're all thinking about giving thanks, family, tradition and food. Cooking dinner on Thanksgiving for family and friends becomes a focus for many people. We can also include making a special Thanksgiving treat for our dogs. We're all becoming more concerned about...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
advocatemag.com

Don’t forget the stuffing: Where to dine Thanksgiving Day

Turkey time is quickly approaching (hard to believe it’s next Thursday!) and meal preparations may be the last thing on your mind. Fortunately, if you’re looking to stuff yourself without the added steps of cooking and a sink full of dishes, these Oak Cliff restaurants have got that covered. Smokey...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Food And Wine#Food Delivery#Gift Baskets#Gourmet Chocolate#Bestreviews#Decorative#Shop N
Goshen News

In a DIY gift basket, don't forget the glogg

During this season of giving, keep your gifts rich and real with homemade and locally sourced products, foraged decorations and repurposed items. A gift need not be pricey or fancy, and when it’s homemade, it conveys a personal, meaningful touch. Look to your community and Mother Nature for inspiration. There’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
dailyeasternnews.com

COLUMN: Holidays aren’t always great

When most people think of holidays, they think of celebrations and a time to catch up with family and friends. All of the ads, whether it’s for Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, show happy families cooking together, laughing and having an overall great time. Other students talk about how happy they are that they’re going home to see their cousins, or what types of food they’ll be eating. However, as most of us know, it isn’t usually like that.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
YourCentralValley.com

12 best gifts for runners

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gift ideas for runners Shopping for your favorite runner? While running shoes make great gifts, they’re a highly personal purchase, so it’s often best to let runners choose their own. Instead, consider other gifts that support their active lifestyle.  Casual and competitive runners alike appreciate gifts […]
SHOPPING
MyStateline.com

Holiday Party styles with Great Hang-Ups

Diane from Great Hang Ups is here tonight to show off some holiday party styles for great prices. You can check Great Hang-Ups out on Facebook or stop in the store at 613 S Rockford Ave, Rockford. GDS Holiday Gift Guide: Josef’s Steakhouse & Oyster Bar. GDS Holiday Gift Guide:...
ROCKFORD, IL
WATE

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Wright County Journal Press

Great holiday gifts for retirees who can't wait to travel

Retirement provides a chance for adults who have worked throughout their lives to take a step back, relax and enjoy the fruits of their labors. Though the most indelible image associated with retirement might once have been a rocking chair, modern retirees like to get up and go, and holiday shoppers can take that joie de vivre into consideration as they look for the perfect gift for retirees who can't wait to fly the friendly skies or hit the open road.
TRAVEL
acuoptimist.com

With all the hype around Christmas, don’t forget Thanksgiving

With Halloween coming to a close, a lot of people say that we have made it to the most wonderful time of the year: Christmas time. However, with the coming of Christmas, an overwhelming pressure of finding the perfect gift for your loved one, and the feeling of massive materialism in a holiday that is supposed to celebrate the birth of our Savior also seems to come. Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas, but in some ways, the pressure that society has put on it makes me struggle to enjoy it fully sometimes.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The 25 Most Popular Christmas Gifts You Can Buy Your Friends and Family in 2021

Everyone has a different holiday gifting strategy. While some people prefer to take the road less traveled with very unique gifts they've never seen before, there's also something to be said for gifting hot-tickets items, perennial favorites and classic gifts that everyone is sure to love. To help you shop this year's biggest trends (like wellness gifts, delicate jewelry, athleisure, squishy toys and work-from-home essentials) and gift with confidence, we've put together a list of the most popular Christmas gifts of 2021 that Good Housekeeping readers and Amazon shoppers are stocking up on.
SHOPPING
ourquadcities.com

Check out Niabi Zoo online auction for great holiday gifts and to help bring new species to QC

The Niabi Zoo’s African Painted Dog campaign online auction starts today, November 29, with a wide variety of items to bid on. “The selection of items to choose from is impressive,” Niabi Zoo director Lee Jackson said in a Monday release. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful products from some of our incredibly generous local vendors, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal themed baskets and gifts!”
ANIMALS
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
designertrapped.com

The Absolute Best Hostess Gifts

Don't show up to holiday gatherings empty-handed! These are the best hostess gifts to bring to your next party. Raise your hand if you take a bottle of wine to the hostess every time you go to a holiday party or meal. Now raise your hand if you want to be better and do something more special? I know what you are thinking, “everyone loves the wine.” Yes, yes they usually do. BUT, everyone else will bring it, which frees you up to bring something unique and different! I know this is a stressful time of year and you already have a lot to think about. But I got you! I have put together a list of the best hostess gifts out there. I LOVE all of these things and many I have gifted. (And some I secretly hope my Thanksgiving guests bring me, LOL!) You are going to love this list–it has something for every type of hostess.
SMALL BUSINESS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Still need to complete your holiday shopping? Here are the top discounted gifts available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Didn’t get everything you wanted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The good news is that there are still awesome deals to be found. With great prices on premium coffee makers, soft blankets, essential kitchen items and more, it’s the perfect time to find gifts […]
SHOPPING
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy