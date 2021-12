The condiments have been banished, the fried foods and fizzy drinks excommunicated, and the cheese in the Tottenham canteen is sweating like a sinner on the way to confession. Antonio Conte’s regime of puritanical health made its first assault on starch, albeit with starved results in Spurs’ era-ushering stalemate against Everton but alas, for Harry Kane, a feast at last.There was something a little macabre about the way Kane stripped at the skeleton of San Marino’s defence earlier this week, scoring four times in 15 minutes, like a hyena making ribbons out of a carcass. But regardless of the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO