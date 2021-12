Steven Gerrard used his first press conference as Aston Villa head coach to dismiss the idea the club is a stepping stone on his journey back to Liverpool. In previous years, the former Liverpool and England skipper has made no secret of his desire to return one day to Anfield as manager and but has now made clear that his sole focus in on Villa, who sacked Dean Smith after five straight defeats.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO