As safety professionals, we must remember the magic numbers and remind employees of them to save lives. As safety professionals you might ask yourselves, “Is the standard for fall protection 4 feet, 5 feet, 6 feet, 10 feet, 15 feet or 30 feet? Why is there so much disparity regarding how much impact the human body can take?” The National Safety Council reported that 146 workers were killed in falls on the same level in 2019. The concept of horizontal versus vertical standards in OSH is driven by common sense when it comes to fall protection. Since no employee is more likely to survive a fall than any other, these standards are vital to keeping everyone safe. So, why do we have these numbers?

