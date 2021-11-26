AFTC Airmen spark data solutions at hackathon

The rollout expands on M Science’s flagship video games platform. M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced the launch of a new and improved video games intelligence platform, expanding its coverage from the U.S. market into Europe. This launch adds to the established momentum of M Science’s core video games solution, which has historically served both corporate and institutional investor clients. The analytics platform helps track sales across all aspects of the digital economy—offering competitive and consumer insights from millions of players across dozens of distribution channels, hundreds of publishers, and 1,000+ games in near real-time. This solution helps organizations throughout the video games ecosystem including publishers, developers, and platform operators.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO