Genting Malaysia targeting end of 2021 opening for SkyWorlds theme park

By Bea Mitchell
blooloop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenting Malaysia is reportedly targeting an end of 2021 opening for Genting SkyWorlds, a new outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting. Genting Malaysia delayed the launch of Genting SkyWorlds until December 2021 in June this year. Earlier this month, the company started technical rehearsals at Genting SkyWorlds. After...

TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Theme Park Snacks

The Tokyo Disney Resort Pocky are a sweet treat that's being made available exclusively to visitors in Japan for them to enjoy when taking a trip to the theme park. The snack is being launched starting December 1 and consists of the brand's signature pretzel sticks that are dipped in premium chocolate. The snack will reveal a special surprise upon taking a bite as the pretzel stick is shaped in the likeness of the recognizable Mickey Mouse silhouette.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Reviews of Early Theme Park Entry

This is great in concept! We were able to use this at Epcot with no issues which was a great jump start to the day so we could head to what we wanted to do that morning. However when we were at Hollywood Studios a cast member pointed us to where we could go for early entry. When we walked the fifty feet over to where we were supposed to go, the cast members there were turning us and other resort guests away and were directing us to the long lines with non-resort guests. Granted we were not there at the very start of the early entry, but it was still before opening and we were resort guests, so why couldn't we still go in to the park early? We didn't really push the issues because it was not worth it, but we were disappointed that we couldn't use this "perk". We still wish we knew if this was a one time miscommunication/issue among the staff, or if there is a certain window we need to be at the park by to use early entry. Otherwise, early entry is great for those early risers to get a few rides in before the madness of the park starts.
TRAVEL
Theme Park Insider

A New Solution for Disability Access at Theme Parks?

November 17, 2021, 12:26 PM · Theme park fans might soon have an easier way to register for disability accommodations before they visit a park. Theme parks have developed a wide range of accommodations for their visitors with disabilities. But getting access to special accommodations can be a hassle. A new online Accessibility Card may eliminate the need to wait in long lines as guest services by allowing people to preregister for access at home.
ORLANDO, FL
yicaiglobal.com

Work Starts on Legoland’s Shanghai Theme Park Due to Open in 2024

(Yicai Global) Nov. 17 -- A groundbreaking ceremony for the Legoland Shanghai Resort, an amusement park project costing USD550 million, was held in the Chinese city’s southwestern suburbs today. The large theme park, spread over 318,000 square meters in Jinshan district, is expected to open in 2024, Shanghai Observer reported.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Netherlands Theme Park Stole Disney’s Attraction and Duped It

For Disney fans, sometimes it can be hard to imagine that there is so much more outside of the Disney Parks. Because Disney has created such a deep level of detail, immersion, and magic, it is hard to imagine that another theme park would be able to top it. But,...
TRAVEL
blooloop.com

accesso partners with Canadian theme park to enhance ticketing experience

Accesso Technology Group PLC, a leading technology provider, has signed a three-year partnership with Canadian amusement venue Calaway Park. The deal will see the publically-listed firm upgrade the operator’s ticketing operations with its accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso Sirusware POS ticketing solution. Calaway Park is located in the...
CELL PHONES
hotelnewsresource.com

Four Points By Sheraton Desaru Hotel Opens in Malaysia

Four Points by Sheraton announced last week the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton Desaru. The hotel is ocated in the heart of Desaru townand features 311 rooms. "We are delighted to introduce Four Points by Sheraton to one of the most popular resort destinations in Malaysia with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives. "The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru marks Marriott International's 33rd property in Malaysia and further complements our commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to this popular leisure destination."
LIFESTYLE
cntraveller.com

Is Malaysia open to tourists? Travel restrictions explained

Malaysia has been closed to tourists for much of the pandemic due to strict lockdowns, but can travellers visit the destination now? Here’s everything you need to know. The destination partially reopened its borders to foreign tourists in mid-November 2021, allowing vaccinated visitors to travel to the island of Langkawi without having to quarantine. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement that visitors must be fully vaccinated, and stay in Langkawi for at least seven days before travelling to other parts of Malaysia.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Singapore, Malaysia to open land border for vaccinated travelers

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia will next week launch a quarantine-free travel lane at their land border crossing, one of the world's busiest, for people vaccinated against COVID-19, the two countries said on Wednesday. The plan, effective Nov. 29, expands an already announced move to start a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blooloop.com

Florida’s Peppa Pig Theme Park will include accessible ride vehicles

The Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida will offer increased accessibility, and will open to the public as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) on February 24, 2022. Located adjacent to Legoland Florida Resort, the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park will boast accessible ride vehicles and attractions. It aims to be the ultimate theme park for preschoolers.
FLORIDA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

Meliá Hotels Announces $350 Million Theme Park and Entertainment Destination in the Caribbean

Dominican Republic’s leaders and officials gathered today in Punta Cana to support a more than $350 million project investment, led by entertainment enterprise Falcon’s Beyond Global, and in partnership with Meliá Hotel International. As a part of the investment, Meliá Hotels International also announced plans for significant renovations and enhancements...
INDUSTRY
Theme Park Insider

Peppa Pig Theme Park Looks to Set New Standard for Accessibility

November 16, 2021, 10:39 AM · Florida's new Peppa Pig Theme Park will open as a Certified Autism Center, as Merlin Entertainments looks to attract more families who may have been hesitant to travel due to sensory disorders and physical disabilities. The Peppa Pig park will open February 24, 2022...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
blooloop.com

Top theme parks and water parks in the Middle East

The Middle East is home to a diverse cluster of theme parks and water parks. The majority of these are located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and other emirates. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also set to complete in 2022 on Yas Island, home to myriad unique parks. Saudi Arabia is currently...
WORLD
blooloop.com

Smart Racing theme park announced for Paradise City, South Korea

Paradise City in Incheon, South Korea, is the first integrated resort (IR) complex in Northeast Asia. It is home to Paradise Hotel & Resort and Paradise Casino and Convention, as well as a boutique hotel, spa, club, art exhibition space, shopping arcades, and multi-purpose studios. The IR is a joint venture between Paradise Co and Sega Sammy Holdings, the Japanese gaming company.
WORLD
blooloop.com

Merlin Entertainments: meeting demand in China

Mark (Fish) Fisher, chief development officer at Merlin Entertainments, has been with the company since 1996. During this time, it has grown to become the world’s second-biggest attractions operator, after Disney. Here, he speaks to blooloop about Merlin Entertainments’ strategy in China, a booming market. A fast-growing market. Fisher begins...
ECONOMY
orlandomagazine.com

New Theme Park Coming To Central Florida In 2022

Waylon Krush returned from his three-year U.S. Army deployment to Germany with a newfound passion and vision. “I fell in love with Germany,” he admits. “I wanted to bring a real Oktoberfest here.” So Krush bought the 7 acres once occupied by Jungleland Zoo in Kissimmee and began to develop a family-friendly, German-themed entertainment complex.
KISSIMMEE, FL
theedgemarkets.com

CIMB Bank issues call warrants over Genting Malaysia shares

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s 99.99%-owned subsidiary CIMB Bank Bhd had on Wednesday (Nov 17) announced a proposed issue by the latter of up to 150 million European-style non-collateralised cash-settled call warrants (GENM-C1H) at 15 sen each over casino and hotel operator Genting Malaysia Bhd shares. In...
WORLD

