Kenny Young gives the Denver Broncos' defense 'juice' and a shot at the playoffs

The football dropped on the ground like a hot potato. Darius Slay picked up the football once. He bobbled the football twice. After he picked up the fumbled football, the Eagles cornerback zigged, zagged through a bunch of Denver defenders. Darius Slay then found a crease between two Denver Broncos players. At that moment, the 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback was able to regain his balance. That’s when Darius Slay looked up and took off like a speed of lightning. The speedy cornerback was gone. Slay took the ball to the house for an 83-yard touchdown. His touchdown looked so electrifying on television. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott added on the extra point that gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 27-13 lead in the third quarter. Slay’s 83-yard touchdown was the longest fumble recovery made by an Eagle player since 2016 when Walter Thurmond ran one back for an 83-yard touchdown against the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO