Howard (4-3) vs. Mount St. Mary's (2-5) Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Elijah Hawkins and Howard will take on Jalen Benjamin and Mount St. Mary's. The freshman Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points and eight assists over the last five games. Benjamin, a junior, has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO