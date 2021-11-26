The songs that filled my earliest days – Part 2

One hundred and twenty one years after his death, Irish playwright and poet Oscar Wilde still resonates with readers, romantics and rebels all over the world. Still considered controversial by some—mostly when dissecting his personal life—his wit and outspokenness seem to have stood the test of time and, dare I say, more relevant than ever? (I loathe that term). If you haven’t read The Picture of Dorian Gray (1891) or The Importance of Being Earnest (1895), it’s never too late to discover Wilde’s work. In fact, his influence on our culture has continued to find its way in modern entertainment. Rupert Everett’s directorial debut The Happy Prince (2018)—a brilliant biopic where he also portrays Wilde at the end of his life following his release from prison after being found grossly indecent—is a must-watch for anyone mildly curious about the man behind the pen.

