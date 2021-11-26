Croatia Restricts Travel Rules Due to New COVID-19 Variant

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”The...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO