Croatia Restricts Travel Rules Due to New COVID-19 Variant

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia will restrict the travel rules from several countries due to the new coronavirus variant,...

www.usnews.com

Daily Mail

South Africa says it is being 'punished' for 'excellent science' as nations around the world ban flights from the country after it detected Omicron variant

South Africa today said it should be 'applauded not punished' for detecting the super mutant Omicron Covid variant. The strain makes vaccines at least 40 per cent less effective against transmission than they are against Delta, according to experts, but scientists believe jabs still prevent it causing severe disease and hospitalisations.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa Travel#Croatia#Covid 19#Zimbabwe#Reuters#Interior
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Morocco suspends all inbound international flights

Morocco has declared it will suspend all international inbound flights from today (29 November).The strict measure will initially be in place for two weeks and was introduced in response to fears over the newly identified omicron coronavirus variant.Countries worldwide are tightening border controls over concerns that the variant could potentially be more transmissible than those that have gone before and, more worryingly, could reduce the efficacy of current vaccines.Morocco’s Foreign Ministry tweeted that the decision to halt incoming flights was to “preserve the achievements realised by Morocco in the fight against the pandemic, and to protect the health of citizens.”The...
WORLD
AFP

Japan to bar new foreign arrivals over virus variant: PM

Japan will reinstate tough border measures, barring all new foreign arrivals over the Omicron Covid variant, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday, just weeks after a softening of strict entry rules. "We will ban the (new) entry of foreigners from around the world starting from November 30th," Kishida told reporters. Japan's borders have been almost entirely shut to new overseas visitors for most of the pandemic, with even foreign residents at one point unable to enter the country. In early November, the government announced it would finally allow some short-term business travellers, foreign students and other visa holders to enter the country, while continuing to bar tourists.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Wary, weary world slams doors shut in face of new variant

Despite the global worry, scientists cautioned that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more alarming than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people. And in some parts of the world, authorities were moving in the opposite direction.
WORLD
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
US News and World Report

Factbox-Global Travel Curbs Triggered by Omicron

(Reuters) - Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules to try to slow the spread of the Omicron variant as other countries tighten border controls. Following is a snapshot by region of major travel curbs reported by Reuters. AMERICAS. BRAZIL will shut its borders to...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

France Ramps up Vaccine Booster Drive, Tightens Entry Rules

PARIS (Reuters) - France is stepping up its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign and tightening entry rules for arrivals from outside the European Union in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, a government spokesman said on Wednesday. Gabriel Attal also said flights from countries in southern Africa, where the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed Brazil s third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant as the government examined possible new measures to contain the virus, such as suspending some flights and requiring arriving passengers to show proof of vaccination.A passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Nov. 27, the state's health secretariat said in a statement. The 29 year-old man is vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot and is in good health, officials said.The news came a day after Brazilian health officials reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Exclusive-U.S. CDC to Collect Data on Southern Africa Passengers Over COVID Variant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. officials ordered airlines to disclose passenger names and other information about those who have recently been in eight southern African countries and will give it to local and state public health agencies, according to documents seen by Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
PUBLIC HEALTH

