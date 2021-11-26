ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Cyber Deals: Walmart teams up with Twitter for exclusive shopping experience

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

If you are looking for holiday gift ideas you came to the right place, as Twitter is teaming up with Walmart for the upcoming ‘Cyber Deals Sunday’ stream event! The social media platform wants to make the exclusive shopping experience easier for online shoppers, with a live broadcast where they can shop special deals through Twitter’s Shop Tab.

Jason Derulo will be hosting the livestream event, which will last 30 minutes and has been described as an exciting “variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel and seasonal decor.”

Twitter has also promised there will be some “surprise special guests and much more,” with incredible deals just in time for the highly anticipated cyber weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjoiu_0d7FCVS200 Twitter

“We are kicking off Cyber Week with an incredible shoppable livestream with singer, songwriter, dancer and social media superstar Jason Derulo for the first shoppable livestream on Twitter,” Walmart announced.

And while this is Twitter’s first livestream event that includes shopping, some other social media platforms have announced similar partnerships, including Facebook launching ‘Live Shopping for creators,’ Youtube revealing their holiday online event, ‘YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop,’ and Pinterest’s new feature ‘Pinterest TV.’

This has become a very important and popular feature for social media platforms, as it was first introduced as ‘Shop Module,’ making the experience of shopping easier for online users.

This time Walmart has declared that “Twitter continues to be an important platform for Walmart‘s business and our customers,” explaining that they have been “focused on charting new territory in shoppable livestreams.”

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Derulo
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Local Fast-Food Chain Is Opening Up Inside Walmart

McDonald's started closing down its locations inside of America's largest retail chain about 10 years ago, which subsequently left about 700 empty retail spaces inside of Walmart stores. Now, other fast-food chains are moving in—including Wendy's. America's second-largest burger chain recently opened up its first Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
RETAIL
CHFoss

Why You are Stopped at the Door at Walmart

Being stopped as you exit the store at Walmart doesn't mean that you are being accused of stealing. I have worked at the door. There is a system in place for all people entering the store. Here are the facts:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Social Media Platforms
Best Life

Walmart Just Removed This Product From Its Website After Complaints

Whether you're looking for laundry detergent or searching for an amazing Cyber Monday deal on the latest electronics, millions of customers log on to Walmart's website every day seeking the products they want at a competitive price. And while the vast majority of the website's products leave customers satisfied, there's been one major exception as of late. A product has recently been taken off the Walmart website after multiple customer complaints. Read on to discover which item the company has pulled from its website over the offense it has caused.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Stop Using It Immediately

From product shortages to consumer recalls, shoppers have become accustomed to finding certain products missing from stores over the last year. Walmart has been the site of a number of recalls recently, given the massive assortment of products the mega-retailer sells nationwide. In October and November, Walmart was the focal point for two massive recalls brought on by separate investigations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into nationwide illnesses. Shoppers who bought aromatherapy sprays and certain onions from Walmart were advised to dispose of them immediately. Now, the mega-retailer is having to pull a Walmart-exclusive product from its shelves. Read on to find out what is now being recalled.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy