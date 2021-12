Sunil Chhetri is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the country. Despite being 37, his heroics in front of the goal shows no signs of abating. Along with Cleiton Silva, he will be responsible to get the goals for Bengaluru FC this time around especially since the Blues are looking to get back into the top-four after missing out on a playoff spot in the previous season.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO