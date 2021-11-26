ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

Cover picture for the articleIn form Manchester City welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an enticing clash at the sharp end of the Premier League table. Guardiola's litany of stars come into the contest on the back of four consecutive victories, the latest of which sealed their place as...

Bernardo Silva
Aymeric Laporte
Kyle Walker
Gabriel Jesus
Raheem Sterling
Riyad Mahrez
Premier League: Wolves vs West Ham player ratings as Wolves beat West Ham by 1-0

West Ham passed up the opportunity to leap-frog Manchester City into second place on the Premier League table following a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as West Ham simply didn’t manage to find the back of the net despite throwing the kitchen sink towards the end of the game.
The Latest On Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Angelo Ogbonna and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

The Blues and the Hammers will meet for the 115th time on Sunday, with just three points separating the two teams in the Premier League table. Manchester City, who occupies second place, beat Everton 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodri, and Bernardo Silva.
Man City vs West Ham LIVE Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.The win lifts City back up to second place and level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in the late game. WestHam, who snatched an added-time consolation with a superb Manuel Lanzini strike, stay fourth on 23 points.“It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions but it is always difficult against this team,” City midfielder Rodri...
Ballon d'Or 2021 LIVE: Results, rankings and latest updates

The 2021 Ballon d'Or is all set to be held today, November 29 and we at 90min India will bring you every single news and update on the prestigious award LIVE. The 2021 Ballon d'Or will take place on Monday 29 November, 7:30pm GMT (1am Indian Standard Time, Tuesday November 30) at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris - the same venue that was used for the 2019 awards.
Ballon d'Or 2021: Every award winner on a historic night for Lionel Messi

The 2021 Ballon d'Or awards, held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, saw Lionel Messi make history with a seventh individual crown. The Argentine was rewarded for another stupendous individual year, one which saw him banish his demons on the international stage to life the Copa America with Argentina.
Man City feeling snowball effect as Premier League title defence gathers momentum vs. West Ham

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola wouldn't have needed to look far for an excuse if Manchester City had dropped points in the Premier League this weekend. West Ham United arrived at the Etihad Stadium as the fourth-best team in the league, conquerors of Liverpool not so long ago. Four days after going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was again without Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and could only name eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers. The game was played in blizzard conditions so bad that halftime had to be extended to allow the pitch to be cleared of the snow, while visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski seemed happy to start the time-wasting as early as the first 15 minutes.
Man City linked with Luka Modric as Real Madrid contract talks stall

Manchester City have been linked with an opportunistic free agent swoop for Luka Modric if the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner fails to agree a new contract with Real Madrid. Modric is currently on course to be out of contract at the Bernabeu at the end of the season, which has brought a degree of uncertainty to his future as he approaches the final chapter of his career – the Croatia legend will turn 37 a few weeks into next season.
Man City vs West Ham: Five things we learned as Ilkay Gundogan hits winner in Premier League

Manchester City overcame heavy snow to defeat West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday and move six points clear of the fourth-placed Hammers in the table. West Ham, who knocked City out of the Carabao Cup on penalties last month, made a bright start but the hosts took the lead in the 33rd minute when Riyad Mahrez squared to Ilkay Gundogan for a simple tap-in the back post.
Premier League: Manchester City vs West Ham player ratings as Manchester City outclassed West Ham at home to challenge Premier League pole position

In tough snowy conditions, at Etihad stadium Manchester City showed amazing composure and gameplay to outplay West Ham. Right from the 1st minute, City looked threatening and in multiple occasions they came close to score but Gundogan’s 33rd minute goal broke the deadlock. In the 2nd half also West Ham couldn’t find any solution to counter Guardiola’s tactics. In the 90th minute, substitute Fernandinho scored to secure 3 points for his team. In the injury minutes, Lanzini scored a long ranger to score the goal but it wasn’t enough to give points to West Ham.
Man City yet to decide futures of Raheem Sterling & Ferran Torres

Manchester City are yet to decide whether to allow either Raheem Sterling or Ferran Torres to join Barcelona in January after the Catalan giants made their interest in signing the pair known. 90min has already learned that Sterling would like the chance to move to Camp Nou when the transfer...
Aston Villa vs Man City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

With confidence high after a winning start to the Steven Gerrard era, Aston Villa welcome Manchester City to Villa Park in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Villans made it two wins from two with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace last weekend, although they will face a considerably tougher test against a City side in buoyant mood.
"One of the Toughest in the Premier League" - Rodri Offers Honest Assessment of Man City's Victory Over West Ham

The snow was hammering down at the Etihad Stadium, with the conditions maybe the biggest indicator that the tough winter schedule is upon us. Manchester City ended a relentless seven days by easily dispatching West Ham United in the Premier League. A 2-1 scoreline probably does not tell the full story of a controlled performance by the Blues.
