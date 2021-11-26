Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola wouldn't have needed to look far for an excuse if Manchester City had dropped points in the Premier League this weekend. West Ham United arrived at the Etihad Stadium as the fourth-best team in the league, conquerors of Liverpool not so long ago. Four days after going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was again without Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and could only name eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers. The game was played in blizzard conditions so bad that halftime had to be extended to allow the pitch to be cleared of the snow, while visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski seemed happy to start the time-wasting as early as the first 15 minutes.

