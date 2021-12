United Arab Emirates Rabbi Levi Druchman lit the first candle of the Chanukah menorah on Sunday evening at the Israeli pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. Druchman performed the ritual in the presence of local leaders, businesspeople, Jewish residents of the UAE and tourists from around the world. The event included a performance by the members of the Jewish community’s children’s choir and was attended by students of the community’s Hebrew school.

