ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Microsoft Store leaks 15 Xbox demos set for The Game Awards

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards takes place on December 9th and it appears we are getting some demos to check out as part of the event. So far, our scanners have picked up demos for 15 games with the label 'TGA21Demo' from the Microsoft Store. None of these demos are available...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

The PlayStation 5 is finally back in stock at Walmart for Black Friday

If you were one of the many people who tried, unsuccessfully, to snag a PlayStation 5 last year when it dropped or anytime after, we feel you. Sony’s best-selling game console is still a tough buy, but we have some good news for you. Walmart is restocking PlayStation 5 consoles this Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 PM, so get your fingers and browsers ready.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Demos#Adventure Game#The Microsoft Store
buffalonynews.net

Microsoft's new Windows Xbox app resolves game install headaches

Washington [US], November 19 (ANI): American tech giant Microsoft is now allowing testers to access a new Xbox app for Windows that greatly improves the game install process from the Windows store. According to The Verge, as reported earlier this month, the updated app allows PC gamers to install titles...
SOFTWARE
nichegamer.com

Microsoft Ends Xbox Backwards Compatible Games Due to Licensing, Legal, and Technical Limits

Microsoft ends Xbox backwards compatible games on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S library; having reached their limits over licensing, legal, and technical constraints. As covered in our previous report, Xbox celebrated the console line’s 20th anniversary and added over 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backwards compatibility library on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

Microsoft is celebrating 20 years of Xbox in secret style

Microsoft has been having a hell of a time celebrating 20 years of Xbox this week, adding 76 new games to the Xbox backward compatibility library, launching a Halo-themed Xbox Series X, and a 20th anniversary translucent controller. But, true to the company’s habit of corporate mischief, it’s also been leavening its announcements with plenty of Easter eggs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Microsoft Store Invites Could Be The Easiest Way to Get an Xbox Series X

There’s a new best way to get an Xbox Series X – fans are already getting email invites to buy a next-gen console directly from the Microsoft Store!. Gamers have been struggling to buy an Xbox Series X ever since the console was released over a year ago. However, Microsoft has given Xbox fans a great new way to get a console.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Microsoft To Begin Rolling Out Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One and Series X/S Consoles

Microsoft officially announced that it will begin rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming on its Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S consoles. This future is currently applicable for those who have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription but only in 25 select regions. According to Microsoft, it will be coming to Brazil next but, the feature will be rolled out first “with our November release to a subset of Xbox gamers” and to everyone in other supporting markets “over the coming weeks.” With Cloud gaming coming to Xbox consoles, gamers will have the opportunity to demo games available on the Game Pass without having to fully download them. Additionally, when receiving a multiplayer invite, Xbox Cloud Gaming allows the game to stream.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Halo Game Ahead of Halo Infinite Release

According to a new report, 343 Industries is working on a new Halo spin-off game and will make it alongside supporting Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, this is all the report divulges. The new information on the future of Halo comes the way of prominent Xbox insider and leaker Jez Corden, who shared the information during a recent episode of The Xbox Two.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

- Athanasia demo v.0.1.0 - Game demo - Download

This is a demo for Athanasia – an immersive sim horror game by Momentum Games. You are Carmen Flores, a researcher and explorer, called to a mysterious facility in South America where reports of local disappearances and strange phenomena have occurred. Explore to uncover a hidden past, all while battling time traveling creatures from prehistory and the future.
TECHNOLOGY
nichegamer.com

Polish Xbox Store Lists Mass Effect Legendary Edition for Xbox Game Pass

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will reportedly be coming to Xbox Game Pass, according to Xbox’ own Polish website. As reported by XGP (translation: Google Translate), the Polish Xbox website features the Game Pass logo on the box art of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. At this time of writing, it is still up, and can be found by searching Mass Effect on the website.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

December’s free Xbox Games with Gold leak a week early

The free Xbox Games with Gold for December 2021 have leaked, with four free games being handed out to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers. It’s the same story as usual, with a selection of games that can while away the winter nights as you wait for Christmas.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Microsoft launches immersive Xbox Museum to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Microsoft has launched today a virtual Xbox Museum which lets everyone revisit the history of the gaming brand over the past 20 years. The interactive experience also lets Xbox gamers sign in with their Xbox Live account to take a look at their own personal journey with Microsoft’s various Xbox consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

With Windows 11, Microsoft Makes Every PC an Xbox

Microsoft has a long, fascinating relationship with video games. The company's associated with the PC, a platform where more than a billion people play games. Meanwhile, for the past 20 years, the Xbox has reigned as one of the top video game home consoles, despite some consoles being better received than others.
COMPUTERS
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft launches virtual Xbox 20th Anniversary museum

Xbox's 20th anniversary celebrations continue today with the arrival of a virtual museum from Microsoft. (No, I refuse to call it a metaverse.) This browser-based experience is a mix of major news stories charting Xbox's 20-year history, 3D objects such as Halo's Warthog or the Skyrim logo, and some eye-opening personal stats if you explore while signed into an Xbox account.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Psychonauts 2 Wins 'Xbox Game Of The Year' At The Golden Joystick Awards 2021

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 took place last night, and the best Xbox game award went to Psychonauts 2. It was a little bit of a strange selection of titles, with Psychonauts 2 being joined by Lost Judgment, Microsoft Flight Simulator, The Artful Escape, The Ascent and 12 Minutes in the 'Xbox Game of the Year' category.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy