Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square SPARC files for New York listing

All renderings designed by Foster+ Partners, courtesy of the Landmarks Preservation Commission. A plan funded by one of the world’s wealthiest people and designed by one of the world’s most famous architects still can’t get approved in New York City. Billionaire Bill Ackman on Tuesday presented to the Landmarks Preservation Commission his plan to construct a new glass penthouse addition designed by Norman Foster on top of a 100-year-old Upper West Side co-op building where he owns an apartment. After hours-long public testimony, LPC Chair Sarah Carroll sent Ackman and his team back to the drawing board, calling for a scaled-down design.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO