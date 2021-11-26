The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

Insiders, I can hardly believe that Thanksgiving is this week and the holiday season is right around the corner! This is the time for making a list and checking it twice and figuring out whether you were naughty or nice this year. If you are a Disney and/or Universal fan and you love filling your Christmas list up with anything to do with “Harry Potter” or Disney, it can get a bit overwhelming because let’s be real, there is just so much merchandise out there! I have been a theme park junkie since I was a kid and I absolutely obsess over all things Disney and Universal (yes including “Harry Potter”) so I wanted to share some of my favorite merchandise items in this Holiday Gift Guide. Hopefully my ideas will spark some inspiration in your own personal lists!

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO