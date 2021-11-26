ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Nielsen celebrates Dakota Wesleyan signing

Cover picture for the articleMulti-sport Arlington Eagle Barrett Nielsen made his pick for which one to continue on with during college. The senior runner, hooper, hurdler and pitcher celebrated his signing to the Dakota Wesleyan track and field team Tuesday at AHS. His new coach, Chris Aschemann, joined his current ones for the...

