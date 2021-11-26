Shannon Family of Wines Names New VP of Marketing

The Connecticut Brewers Guild hosted the first Change in the Air Festival, a brew fest and cultural fair celebrating diversity in the craft beer industry, at Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue in New Haven on Oct. 23. Beer from 22 local craft breweries was on tap throughout the outdoor festival, with a focus on Black- and Brown-owned producers, along with food from a variety of local businesses, including Jazzy’s Soul Kitchen, Madeline’s Empanaderia, Je T’aime Cupcakes and @EatWithChrissy. The work of local artists of color was on display, as well. Daym Drops, star of Netflix’s “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” served as the event emcee, along with live performances by Timmy Maia and the Paul Byrant Hudson Band and DJ Dooley-O. The event benefited the CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship, which funds scholarships for Black and Brown students in Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program. Through the program, which matches students with on-the-job training at local breweries, four scholarships were awarded in 2021, made possible through funding by New England Brewing Co., Athletic Brewing Company, Great Falls Brewing, Two Roads Brewing Co., Rhythm Brewing and the CT Brewers Guild.

