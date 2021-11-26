Shannon Family of Wines Names New VP of Marketing

Shannon Family of Wines announced the appointment of Brett Scallan as Vice President of Marketing to lead the wine portfolio’s marketing vision and strategy. He will report directly to Clay and Angie Shannon. Scallan, an industry...
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to industry reporting, the property is expected to trade for $315 million). November 17th – Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE), one of the world’s largest wine companies, is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement to acquire the highly acclaimed Frank Family Vineyards (FFV), including the historic winery, brand and vineyard holdings. The transaction is expected to close in December 2021.
Jessica Perez was recently promoted to the newly created role of Chief People Officer and Executive Vice President of Culture at Starkey, the Eden Prairie-based company that is the only American-owned hearing aid manufacturer. Perez is responsible for developing and executing people-centered strategies to support the company’s success. “Caring is...
H Code, the leading multicultural digital media company, announces that Gerry Ramirez has been promoted to Vice President of Partnership Development and that Jonathan Patton has been promoted to Group Vice President of National Sales. These key leadership changes will enable H Code to provide even more resources to new and existing clients for solving their multicultural marketing challenges and drive accelerated growth and expansion for the company.
The Australian wine company Treasury Wine Estates announced Wednesday that it has bought the Frank Family Vineyards in Calistoga for $315 million as it continues to shift its portfolio into more premium brands. The deal includes the winery tasting room at Larkmead Lane in Calistoga that had 30,000 visitors in...
Matt Djerf helped Shannon Yates start the Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery, almost 10 years ago in Cape Coral, as his first employee. Now, Djerf will be carrying on the legacy of his mentor. Yates died in August at age 49, due to complications from COVID-19. Djerf, 32, was named...
Burger King will cut menu items in the U.S. to speed up its drive-thru service. The burger chain's U.S. performance has been lagging behind that of its peers, pushing the company to revamp that business. Jose Cil, CEO of parent company Restaurant Brands International, said cutting down service times is...
Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide.
In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
Adam von Gootkin, Co-founder and CEO of Connecticut-based Highclere Castle Gin and Khalid Williams, Brand Ambassador and Mixologist, joined morning personalities Scot Haney and Kara Sundlund on WFSB-TV’s “Better Connecticut” for a segment to promote the Channel 3 Kids Camp Gala, hosted at the Fox Hopyard Golf Club in East Haddam on Nov. 13, of which Highclere Castle Gin is a sponsor. The “Downton Abbey”-inspired event featured dishes from around the world, a high-end specialty cocktail bar showcasing Highclere Castle Gin, as well as live music provided by the award-winning Cartells. An opportunity to bid on an exclusive tour of Highclere Castle, located in Newbury, England, home of the acclaimed PBS series “Downton Abbey,” was part of the fundraising event. Von Gootkin highlighted the gin brand’s inspiration and event, while Williams created two classic cocktails, a Gin & Tonic and the French 75, during the segment.
The Connecticut Brewers Guild hosted the first Change in the Air Festival, a brew fest and cultural fair celebrating diversity in the craft beer industry, at Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue in New Haven on Oct. 23. Beer from 22 local craft breweries was on tap throughout the outdoor festival, with a focus on Black- and Brown-owned producers, along with food from a variety of local businesses, including Jazzy’s Soul Kitchen, Madeline’s Empanaderia, Je T’aime Cupcakes and @EatWithChrissy. The work of local artists of color was on display, as well. Daym Drops, star of Netflix’s “Fresh, Fried & Crispy,” served as the event emcee, along with live performances by Timmy Maia and the Paul Byrant Hudson Band and DJ Dooley-O. The event benefited the CT Brewers Guild African American Brewing Scholarship, which funds scholarships for Black and Brown students in Sacred Heart University’s Brewing Science Certificate Program. Through the program, which matches students with on-the-job training at local breweries, four scholarships were awarded in 2021, made possible through funding by New England Brewing Co., Athletic Brewing Company, Great Falls Brewing, Two Roads Brewing Co., Rhythm Brewing and the CT Brewers Guild.
Local beer industry members work toward a more inclusive future. Last spring, the beer industry was forced to confront an oft-unspoken culture of discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse after multiple allegations, submitted via blind item to the Instagram account, @ratmagnet, came to light. Run by Massachusetts-based Brewer Brienne Allan, the account shared anonymous stories which shone a much-needed spotlight on issues that have gone on for far too long in the historically white and male-dominated world of craft beer. The revelations also served as an impetus for Rhode Island and Connecticut industry members to find solutions in order to make the industry safer and more inclusive for women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Today, VILNIUS, Lithuania — Affise, the global technology leader in partnerships management and automation, announced a new VP of Global Sales - Mike Barclay. Mike joins Affise, having previously worked for MoEngage, a Gartner leading Customer Engagement Platform that provided AI-driven personalised messaging throughout the customer journey in real-time. He led the company's expansion into Europe, winning Enterprise and Mid Market customers, increasing customer numbers 4x and revenue over 5x. Mike is recognised as a proven leader at building and executing go-to-market strategies for scale-up technologies.
Anyone who says they can handle pressure needs to spend the fourth quarter of the year with someone in the beverage biz. It’s a winter wonderland, and customer connections are one answer to the problem of product availability this holiday season, but not the only, which we will get to.
Danbury’s Charter Oak Brewing Company celebrated its ten-year anniversary with an Oktoberfest party in its Biergarten on Oct. 16. Almost 1,000 guests from Connecticut and New York turned out to fête the brewery during the OAKtoBEERfest event, enjoying freshly grilled German Brats paired with more than ten Charter Oak Brewing Co. beers on tap, along with cask selections brewed especially for the event. More fun was had with raffle prizes and live music by Tony & The West Siders and Touro Sentado. Founded in 2011 by P. Scott Vallely and Michelle Vallely, the Danbury-based brewery and taproom offers a variety of small batch beer, hand crafted from 100% natural ingredients, including pale ales, lagers, IPAs, brown ales and sours through its 10 rotating draft lines.
The Connecticut Brewers Guild Diversity and Inclusion Committee hosted a fall beer pairing dinner and fundraiser at Viron Rondo Osteria in Cheshire on Oct. 26. Guests enjoyed a five-course meal prepared by Viron Rondo’s Chef Thomas Crawford, paired with beer selections from Kent Falls Brewing, Great Falls Brewing Company, Armada Brewing, Marlowe Artisanal Ales and Fox Farm Brewery. Spearheaded by Andrea Reyes, Co-leader, CT Brewers Guild Diversity & Inclusion Committee, the event featured speaker Nandhana ‘Nanee’ Sajeev, Justice-Involved Advocacy Coordinator, CT Alliance to End Sexual Violence. Proceeds from the event benefited the Connecticut Brewers Guild Diversity and Inclusion Committee, launched by the CT Chapter of the Pink Boots Society to combat harassment and encourage equity in the state’s craft brewing industry.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, has appointed marketing veteran Greg Potts as its new global vice president of affiliate success. With more than two decades of strategic marketing experience, Potts has developed growth strategies for numerous consumer brands through targeted marketing efforts using co-op funding mechanisms.
The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) hosted its 32nd Annual Golf Classic at the Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown on Oct. 25. Approximately 120 golfers took part in the day’s festivities, which included a silent auction, raffles and lunch on the golf course. The event was sponsored by McGrath Clambakes & Catering, Gordon Food Service and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, with food from Oak Hill Tavern, McGrath Clambakes & Catering and G Hospitality. Additional sponsors included OceanPoint Insurance Agency, Sprague Operating Resources, Falvey Linen Supply, Sysco, Ecolab, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co., Affiliated Insurance Managers, Inc., Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Teladoc Health, Heartland Payment Systems and Ascap. Beverage sponsors included Horizon Beverage Co., Mancini Beverage and McLaughlin & Moran. Trade members participated in the fundraising tournament, which benefits both RIHA and the RI Hospitality Education Foundation.
Wines by California’s The Prisoner Wine Company were highlighted during a pairing dinner at L’Escale Restaurant Bar in Greenwich on Oct. 27. Guests enjoyed a five-course meal prepared by Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer and the kitchen team at L’Escale, paired with 2020 Unshackled Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 The Prisoner Chardonnay, 2017 Thorn Merlot, 2018 The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 The Prisoner Red Blend. Based in Napa Valley, the award-winning The Prisoner Wine Company creates unique wines under the management of Director of Winemaking, Chrissy Wittman and her team, in coordination with more than 100 growers from northern California.
On Tuesday, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins spoke at a gaming summit hosted by Canaccord Genuity. Touching on a series of topics concerning his company (Nasdaq: DKNG), Robins offered a bit more color than usual. Here are five points that stuck out:
1. “Not the Kind of Players We Want”
The most notable comments focused on the difference between casual and serious players. Robins said DraftKings offers an entertainment product, and that people who bet on sports for a profit are “not the kind of players we want.”
In another part of the interview, Robins said that there’s evidence that players tend to concentrate...
