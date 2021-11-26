ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laing O’Rourke wins “huge package” on Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop

By Rod Sweet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-headquartered contractor Laing O’Rourke has won the c.A$500m initial and early works contract for a major rail transit project in Melbourne, Australia. It will prepare sites ahead of twin-tunnel boring for the 26km eastern section of the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL), set to run from Box Hill...

