Laing O’Rourke wins “huge package” on Melbourne’s Suburban Rail Loop

The coronavirus pandemic in Australia has caused almost 2,000 deaths and resulted in close to 200,000 cases. In the worst-hit states of New South Wales and Victoria, high vaccination rates have now reduced the rate of hospital admissions. Here we have used an experimental mapping method to show how the outbreak spread across the two states from the start of the pandemic until now. Each dot represents a person who tested positive to Covid-19, and has been placed randomly within their postcode or local government area to visualise the number of cases in a region. It’s important to remember that this is not necessarily where they caught the virus and instead is where they live. Blue dots represent those who probably caught the coronavirus overseas, and red dots are those who caught the coronavirus locally. All dots fade to grey and are removed after two weeks.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO