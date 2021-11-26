ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US lawmakers defy China with Taiwan trip

hawaiitelegraph.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA US congressional delegation has gone through with a trip to Taiwan, brushing off a demand from China to cancel the visit amid rising geopolitical tensions over the self-governing island. Five US House of Representatives members arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for meetings with government officials, after celebrating America's...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
AFP

China's Taiwan jet incursions at second-highest level in November

Chinese warplanes made 159 incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in November according to AFP's database, the second-highest month on record as Beijing continues to pile military pressure on the democratic island. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects its stance that the island is part of "one China". Over the past 14 months, the sabre-rattling has reached new peaks after Beijing began sending an increasing number of warplanes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), which Chinese military aircraft had previously largely avoided.
MILITARY
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Elissa Slotkin
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
gcaptain.com

As China Menaces Taiwan, the Island’s Friends Aid Its Secretive Submarine Project

By Mari Saito (Reuters) – For more than two decades, Taiwan tried to buy a fleet of modern conventional submarines to fend off an existential threat – invasion by China. There were no takers. The United States, Taiwan’s main ally, has a nuclear-powered fleet and hadn’t built diesel-powered subs in decades. Other nations balked, fearful of angering Beijing.
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

China blusters as US Congressmen visit Taiwan, meet with president

TAIPEI, Taiwan: U.S. lawmakers have made a surprise visit to Taiwan, in a bid to show support amidst Chinese threats to take control of the island nation. The American members of the House of Representatives, four Democrats and one Republican, met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, even as tensions with China have risen to their highest level in decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Us Congressional#South China#House Of Representatives#Taiwanese#Chinese#Democrats#Republican#Biden#Us Navy
stlouisnews.net

US lawmakers introduce bill to help Taiwan expand ties as China tensions spikes

Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Amid the deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, two US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill earlier this week, which seeks to help Taiwan develop ties with other countries amid China's coercive actions designed to isolate the country. The Promoting Ties with Taiwan Act, which was...
FOREIGN POLICY
WBAL Radio

US lawmakers meet with Taiwan president in surprise visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday in a surprise one-day visit intended to reaffirm America's “rock-solid” support for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. The visit came as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
edglentoday.com

US invitation of Taiwan to democracy summit angers China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-summits-65f950b3c11f3e8c6459f549058d3e37">Summit for Democracy next month, the State Department announced, prompting sharp criticism from China, which considers the self-ruled island as its territory. The summit makes good on a pledge President Joe Biden made during his campaign, and it reflects...
FOREIGN POLICY
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy