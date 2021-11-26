ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola (drawn one),...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Team news

Wolves full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since 16 October after recovering from a calf injury. Adama Traore may return to the starting line-up after coming on in the second half of the defeat by Crystal Palace. West Ham captain Declan Rice is expected...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet collapses after fan in stand throws bottle at his head

A Ligue 1 football game between Lyon and Marseille was abandoned after former West Ham player Dimitri Payet was hit on the head by a water bottle thrown from the stands. Footage filmed by a fan in the stand captured the Marseille forward preparing to take a corner in the fifth minute when a bottle is thrown towards him, hitting him on the head.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester City v Everton - Stats and Facts

Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as the blues look to get back to winning ways at home in the Premier League. The blues were beaten 2-0 in their last home match against Crystal Palace, and will no doubt have their targets set on an out of form Everton side that have won once in eight league and cup matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Man City#Manchester City#League Cup
The Independent

Pep Guardiola moves on from PSG as he prepares Man City for ‘difficult’ West Ham

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.The City manager said: “We know which team we are going to face. They are doing incredibly well this season and last season, at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v West Ham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a difficult challenge in a game West Ham. Time and Date: Sunday, 28 November, 2021 kick off at 14.00 pm (BST, UK), 9.00 am (EST, USA) Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett. Fourth official: Robert Jones. VAR: Jarred Gillett. Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin. TV Info: SKY Sports (UK),...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City attacker Mahrez happy for Benrahma over West Ham success

Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez is happy seeing Algeria teammate Said Benrahma impress at West Ham. The Algerian colleagues will be up against each other in a battle between two of the top four at The Etihad this afternoon. "Said is doing very good," he said. "Last season he also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City host West Ham today in a Premier League top-four battle at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola's side come into the game full of confidence following back-to-back wins in the Premier League before victory over PSG in the Champions League in midweek. City came into the weekend second in the table behind leaders Chelsea, and can ill-afford a slip-up now. FOLLOW LIVE Man City vs West Ham build-up, team news, score and goal updatesThe Hammers had been flying with four wins on the bounce until last weekend's surprise defeat at Wolves, and David Moyes knows it will be a tough...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola hails huge victory as Man City edge past dogged West Ham

Pep Guardiola hailed a huge victory after his Manchester City side overcame heavy snow and a dogged West Ham side.A 33rd-minute strike from Ilkay Gundogan and a late Fernandinho effort earned the champions a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The first half of the match was played in heavy snow which made the line markings and the ball difficult to see.City manager Guardiola said: “The amount of chances we created, especially in the first half, in the conditions that both teams played in – it was a huge victory for us, for the effort of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Man City vs West Ham final score: Snow problem for reigning champs

Man City vs West Ham went about as expected. Well, apart from the snow storm and the shovels. The second half of Man City’s 2-1 win over West Ham United was delayed so workers could shovel off the pitch, which took some time, but simply delayed the inevitable at the Etihad Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham LIVE Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan struck in the midst of a first-half snowstorm before a late goal from substitute Fernandinho proved enough to secure a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.The win lifts City back up to second place and level on 29 points with leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in the late game. WestHam, who snatched an added-time consolation with a superb Manuel Lanzini strike, stay fourth on 23 points.“It was a very difficult day because of the weather conditions but it is always difficult against this team,” City midfielder Rodri...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City retain ice-cold conviction to ease past West Ham and underline title credentials

Perhaps it was fitting that as Storm Arwen battered the Etihad with snow, Manchester City continued to play with the ice-cold conviction of champions who are confident of retaining their crown.After comfortably dispatching one of their rivals for the Champions League in midweek, Pep Guardiola’s title contenders did the same to one of this Premier League season’s early overachievers. David Moyes and his players are quickly discovering the air is a little thinner at this level, even if it would be premature to say that West Ham’s bubble has burst.This was far from a disgrace for the visitors, as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs West Ham player ratings: Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho beat Lukasz Fabianski to settle snowy contest

Manchester City saw off West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, with goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho settling a snowy contest at the Etihad Stadium before Manuel Lanzini’s impressive consolation strike late on.Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed the majority of possession but had to stay alert throughout, eventually securing the victory and going level on points with Chelsea ahead of the league leaders’ clash with Man United.For West Ham, meanwhile, it was a second straight defeat, following last week’s somewhat surprising loss to Wolves.Nevertheless, David Moyes’ team remained fourth in the Premier League, and they were spared...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Pep Guardiola amazed at Man City intensity, praises West Ham attack

Pep Guardiola’s praise for his Manchester City men was effusive after a 2-1 win over West Ham United at a snow-filled Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Guardiola had almost as many compliments for West Ham as he did for his team, calling the Irons the best channel-attackers in the Premier League, but make no mistake about the root of his joy.
PREMIER LEAGUE

