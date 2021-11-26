ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square SPARC files for New York listing

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
(Reuters) -Pershing Square SPARC Holdings Ltd, the special purpose acquisition rights company of billionaire investor Bill Ackman, on Friday filed for a public offering of its warrants in the United States. The SPARC structure has been...

