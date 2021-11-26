What’s Next For Novavax Stock After A Large 48% Rise In A Month?

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has returned about 23% year-to-date, roughly in line with the S&P 500, which remains up by about 22% over the same period. We think the near-term outlook for e-commerce is looking more positive as a concerning and highly mutated new strain of the coronavirus prompts fears of renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, could be more transmissible and is also believed to pose a higher risk of reinfection versus the Delta variant of the virus, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide. It also remains to be seen whether the current set of Covid-19 vaccines will be as effective against the new variant. While spending at brick and mortar stores was poised to pick up through the holidays, it’s possible that the discovery of the new virus variant could make people a bit more cautious about venturing out, helping e-commerce sales not just for discretionary items but also necessities.

