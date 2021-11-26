ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What’s Next For Novavax Stock After A Large 48% Rise In A Month?

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has seen a solid 18% rise in just five trading sessions, while it is up a large 48% in a month (twenty-one trading days). The recent rise can be attributed to Novavax receiving an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine shot in the...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Could Skyrocket in December

Uncertainties about the new omicron variant could provide a tailwind for Novavax stock. The company currently awaits several regulatory decisions for its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax expects to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 4.36% to $352.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $145.06 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Nvax#The European Union
The Motley Fool

Here's What Made NIO Stock Jump Today

Last month, NIO's deliveries underwhelmed, but there was a good reason for that. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Forbes

Etsy, PayPal: What’s Next For E-Commerce Stocks?

Our theme of E-Commerce Stocks – which is comprised of U.S.-based e-commerce companies as well as logistics, and payment players, has returned about 23% year-to-date, roughly in line with the S&P 500, which remains up by about 22% over the same period. We think the near-term outlook for e-commerce is looking more positive as a concerning and highly mutated new strain of the coronavirus prompts fears of renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions. The new variant, dubbed Omicron, could be more transmissible and is also believed to pose a higher risk of reinfection versus the Delta variant of the virus, which is currently the dominant strain worldwide. It also remains to be seen whether the current set of Covid-19 vaccines will be as effective against the new variant. While spending at brick and mortar stores was poised to pick up through the holidays, it’s possible that the discovery of the new virus variant could make people a bit more cautious about venturing out, helping e-commerce sales not just for discretionary items but also necessities.
STOCKS
Forbes

Mastercard Stock Has Lost 7% In A Week, What’s Next?

Mastercard stock (NYSE: MA) has lost around 6.9% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 2.3%). Further, if you look at the change over the last one month (21 trading days), the stock has decreased 3.4% vs a 1.1% rise in the S&P500. MA is the second largest electronic payments solutions company in the world. The recent decline in the stock price was due to the fear of a drop in consumer activity driven by the reintroduction of the lockdown restrictions in several parts of Europe. Further, the news of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa has made matters worse.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Street.Com

What's Next for the Markets After Omicron's Emergence?

The major equity indexes closed notably lower Friday with broadly negative internals with the emergence of the Omicron variant. All closed at or near their lows of the day with multiple negative technical events being registered on the charts, leaving their near-term trends a mix of neutral and negative projections.
STOCKS
Forbes

BlackBerry Stock Fell 10% Last Week. What’s Next?

BlackBerry, the smartphone pioneer that has since reinvented itself as a provider of cybersecurity and automotive software, has seen its stock decline by about 10% over the last week (five trading days). In comparison, the S&P 500 remained roughly flat over the same period. Although there hasn’t been too much news specific to the company over the last week, BlackBerry has become a fairly volatile stock given that it remains on the radar of so-called “meme stock” traders on Reddit forums. Now, although BlackBerry is expected to see its revenues shrink this year, amid lower licensing sales, the company is making progress with its core cyber security and Internet of Things business, which includes its connected car software offerings. Both these areas are likely to see higher interest from investors, considering the multiple high-profile cyber-attacks in recent months and the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Xpeng Stock Flies North Following Revenue Beat: What's Next?

XPeng, Inc (NYSE: XPEV) soared about 14% higher on Tuesday morning after printing a third-quarter revenue beat and issuing a strong earnings forecast for the fourth quarter. The stock has climbed about 50% since hitting a low of $33.52 on Oct. 4, guided by strong bullish sentiment across much of the electric vehicle sector.
STOCKS
Forbes

What To Expect From EPlus Stock Over The Next One Month?

EPlus inc. stock (NASDAQ: PLUS) has lost around 1% in the last one week, underperforming the S&P 500 (up 0.03%). But, if you look at the change over the last one month (21 trading days), the stock has increased 8.5% vs a 3.2% rise in the S&P500. The company is a technology solutions provider of professional & managed services for cloud, security, data center, and digital infrastructure. The street was expecting its earnings to grow in the second quarter (FY April-March), which led to the rise in the stock price at the start of November. The trend continued till November 10, with the company surpassing the revenues and earnings consensus estimates. However, the stock has declined 8.5% since then.
STOCKS
Forbes

Down 7% Last Week, What’s Next For Western Digital Stock?

Western Digital stock (NASDAQ: WDC) is down more than 7% in the past week (five trading days), completely underperforming the S&P 500 which was up just around 0.3%. If you look at the change over the last ten days and one month, too, the stock has returned -0.3% and -1.4%, respectively, thus having underperformed the market on both occasions. Western Digital reported stellar Q1 2022 earnings at the end of October (Western Digital’s fiscal year ends in June), with revenue jumping to $5.05 billion from $3.92 billion in Q1 ’21, driven primarily by a $1 billion rise in sales from the Cloud segment, which rose to as high as $2.23 billion as of Q1 ’22. Additionally, with COGS and other operating expenses strongly in check, operating margins jumped from 1.8% to 15.4%. A drop in the effective tax rate further benefited WDC, driving EPS from -$0.20 to $1.97 over this period. This stellar earnings announcement saw Western Digital stock rise from around $52 in late-October to as high as $60 before mid-November. We believe the drop over the past week was primarily driven by investors booking some profits.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Boeing Stock Sees A Fake Breakout: What's Next?

The company had previously announced it's dealing with a defect on its 787 Dreamliner. The defect involves titanium parts that are weaker than they should be. Boeing was down 4.84% at $216.25 at press time. The stock attempted to break above pattern resistance, but has since fallen back into what...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy