Micron and UMC reach a global settlement deal; withdraw complaints

By Jignesh Mehta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) announced a settlement agreement between...

Electronic Engineering Times

Micron and UMC Settle Dispute

Article By : United Microelectronics Corp. UMC and Micron will globally withdraw their complaints against the other party, and UMC will make a one-time payment of an undisclosed amount to Micron. United Microelectronics Corp. and Micron Technology Inc. have announced a settlement agreement between the two companies worldwide. The companies...
BUSINESS
UMC To Make One-Time Undisclosed Payment To Settle With Micron

Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) and U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) have entered a settlement agreement. UMC will make an undisclosed one-time payment to Micron and resolve all competing claims between them. The parties also look forward to engaging in mutual business cooperation opportunities. The case involved...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Micron and UMC bury the hatchet

US chipmaker Micron and Taiwanese peer UMC have withdrawn complaints against each other following a years long legal dispute over intellectual property (IP). UMC will make a onetime payment to Micron of an undisclosed amount, the pair said in separate statements, without elaborating on reasons for their withdrawal agreement. Micron...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

UMC Settles Technology Theft Legal Battle With Micron

Micron Technology and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) on Thursday said they had reached a global settlement agreement. The companies will cease legal battles worldwide and UMC will make a one-time payment to Micron. The undisclosed payment will settle all claims of theft relating to its DRAM process technology and subsequent sale to one of the Chinese memory manufacturers.
BUSINESS
