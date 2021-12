NDSU got off to a quick start on Saturday night, beating Idaho 90-73 at the SHAC. The Bison started the game up 6-0 and got up by as many as 21 points in the first half. Idaho didn't have much of an answer for the front court players from NDSU. Rocky Kreuser, Grant Nelson and Andrew Morgan combined for 52 points and 22 rebounds on the night. The Bison also got a big night from Tyree Eady who had 17 points and 10 rebounds. NDSU shot 52.2% as a team and held Idaho to 38.9%. Idaho was led by Trevante Anderson with 21 points.

