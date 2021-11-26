'Crunch time': Volunteers make the holiday bright for Enid area

ENID, Okla. — When Bailey Brown looked at the Enid Lights Up the Plains volunteer schedule, she knew the weekend before the big event could be vital, so she and two fellow Junior Welfare League members penciled themselves in.

“Lights Up the Plains is a big community event,” Brown said, “and it could have been crunch time.”

If weather or other issues had delayed preparations, volunteers would have been needed that close to the event. As it turned out, the weather cooperated this fall, and by the weekend before Enid Lights Up the Plains details mostly were ironed out.

This past weekend, the JWL and other volunteers were putting together some of the final touches on the ELUP preparations, and the weather was perfect.

“I was not expecting it (the weather) to be this nice,” said Nicole Dirks. She was sitting on a bench on the downtown Square in 60-degree temperatures and calm wind that wasn’t even flapping the signs laid out on the sidewalk. Volunteers were taking a break while waiting for more tape for the signs.

Others were putting up stalls, booths where those attending the ELUP festivities can take pictures. Two more volunteers were giving the resident Giant Snowman a scrubbing bath across the way. Lights already were hung, while other equipment will be put in place throughout the day Friday. Tthe night of events starts at 5 p.m., with a parade, entertainment and finally fireworks.

‘Nostalgic, happy feeling’

“We only have two staff at Main Street Enid, so we rely heavily on the board members and the volunteers,” said Charlet Ringwald, assistant director for Main Street Enid.

“Typically we have 8,000 to 10,000 show up for the event,” Ringwald said of ELUP. “With the tree, we are expecting double that.”

Ringwald was referring to the 140-foot-tall Christmas tree, dubbed The Christ Tree by sponsors, that will be lit Friday night during the ELUP activities. The tree and its schedule of events are new to the downtown holiday offerings this year.

Organizations are calling it the “Holiday Experience,” Ringwald said, and without volunteers, it wouldn’t be as special as they are hoping it will be.

“We couldn’t do, like, even a quarter of it,” she said, without the volunteers like those surrounding her on the balmy Saturday afternoon, with time ticking toward the big event, and dozens of others who have offered help throughout the process and will continue to do so in the coming days.

“It creates a good atmosphere. It brings out a good, nostalgic, happy feeling when it’s all lit up,” Ringwald said.

Giving back

This was the first year for Kara Klamm and Morgan Simo to help out with the ELUP decorations, as the two recently joined Junior Welfare League, in part to get their feet wet when it comes to offering their services in ways such as this.

“I just wanted to give back to the community and meet new friends,” Simo said of her reasons for joining JWL.

Both women said they like what they are doing with the group, calling it an “honor” to give back, and donating their time and energy to Enid Lights Up the Plains is an added bonus.

“People come to see this, and it’s such a cool event,” Klamm said. “So why not help put it together?”

Dirks is familiar with volunteerism through President’s Leadership Council, of which she is a member at University of Central Oklahoma, in Edmond, where she is an online student. A resident of Enid, she has often traveled more than an hour to do volunteer work.

“I live here, so I might as well volunteer here, as well,” she said.

Mikaila Williams learned of the volunteer call through her business, Downtown Threads, which is handling merchandise for the Christmas tree and will have a booth at ELUP.

While this year was her first to volunteer, she has been attending Enid Lights Up the Plains.

“We love coming here,” Williams said. “I’ve lived in Enid my whole life. I love this town. I just think we have a great community.”

Brown said Main Street Enid makes it easy to sign up online since individuals can pick different times and see a description of what they will be doing during their hours.

Ringwald said they work to make it easier to not only sign up for volunteering but to do the actual labor.

“Lots of funny little snags we run into, but it comes together, and that’s what’s important,” she said.VolunteeringHere are a few of the myriad of places in the Enid area at which to volunteer this holiday season and year round:

• The One Enid

• Main Street Enid

• Salvation Army of Enid

• Habitat for Humanity

https://enidhabitat.org/volunteer/

• CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocate

• Hope Outreach

https://www.hopeoutreach.org/

• 4RKids

• Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma

• Community Development Support Association

https://cdsaok.org/support-us/

• Bennie’s Barn

• Leonardo’s Children’s Museum

• Denny Price Family YMCA

http://enidymca.org/support-the-y/volunteer/

• YWCA Enid

https://www.ywcaenid.com/get-involved/volunteer-2/

• RSVP of Enid