EDITORIAL: Legislation would hurt businesses

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
 5 days ago

Mandates from the federal government.

Mandates from state governments that supporters say are designed to counter the federal mandates.

Caught in between are people just trying to get by.

These mandates that are meant to stop other mandates are getting tiresome, rhetorical and, frankly, not helpful to Oklahomans and Oklahoma businesses. Between the federal government mandates and state government mandates competing against each other, it makes it hard for businesses that already are struggling trying to get back on track from COVID.

Now, two Oklahoma lawmakers want to make things even more difficult for businesses with Senate Bill 1106, which they call the Citizen Health Mandate Protection Act.

SB 1106 states that employers, if found liable due to an employee’s illness or injury, would automatically be subject to punitive damages of at least $1 million if they require vaccinations or medicinal treatment programs without first confirming safety-based “publicly available medical testing and documentation.”

One of the lawmakers, state Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, says she supports the free market and is “100% supportive of a limited government” but then helps come up with another possible government mandate.

It doesn’t make sense.

The proposed legislation doesn’t do anything to stop any federal overreach. It just punishes businesses.

Needless to say, supporters of Oklahoma businesses have expressed opposition to this latest legislation, which will be considered when the Legislature convenes in February.

Chad Warmington, CEO of the State Chamber of Commerce, said the measure is part of a “troubling trend from politicians” who campaign on pledges of limited government, but once elected “start heaping overreaching government regulations on small-business owners.”

Warmington said the bill, and others like it, amount to “a direct assault” on the ability of small-business owners to make a living. The state chamber believes businesses should have the choice of whether to require vaccinations and wants no government involvement that process.

It’s too early to tell if this bill will get any leverage in the Legislature, but the best way to battle COVID-19 still remains with personal responsibility — get the vaccine, which is proven to mitigate the effects of COVID; get the booster; and talk to your child’s physician about getting them vaccinated as well.

