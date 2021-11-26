USPS holiday shipping deadlines approaching, with increased stamp, package prices

(Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — With the Christmas holiday approaching, the United States Postal Service is emphasizing the importance of mailing gifts and cards sooner rather than later.

The busiest time of the year begins two weeks before Christmas, with customer traffic expected to steadily increase beginning the week of Dec. 6, according to the USPS, which plans all year for the peak holiday season.

The following week, Dec. 13-18, is expected to be the busiest mailing, shopping and delivery week. USPS is anticipated to deliver between 850 million and 950 million packages in the 2021 peak season — the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

During 2020’s record-setting holiday season, 13 billion letters, cards and packages were processed and delivered “under some of the most difficult circumstances faced in the past century,” according to the postal service.

The postal service also recently raised the price of a Forever stamp from 55 cents to 58 cents in August and has temporarily increased prices on domestic commercial and retail packages ranging from 25 cents to $5.

Over 12 billion total number of letters, cards and packages are expected to be processed and delivered this season.

For this reason, USPS released its 2021 holiday shipping deadlines for those who want to ensure their packages arrive on time.

USPS recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to domestic addresses and Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office addresses:

• Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground service

• Dec. 16: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

• Dec. 17: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

• Dec. 17: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

• Dec. 18: Priority Mail service

• Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service, although USPS stated this is not a guarantee unless otherwise noted.

For Alaska to/from the Continental U.S.:

• Dec. 18: First-Class Mail

• Dec. 18: Priority Mail

• Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

For Hawaii to/from the mainland:

• Dec. 17: Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

• Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service also processes mail for overseas Department of Defense and Department of State recipients. The DoD measures mail volumes in pounds not pieces, and USPS expects to process more than 12.6 million pounds of mail for APO/FPO/DPO destinations this holiday season.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 28, USPS will expand Sunday delivery to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and expects to deliver more than 9.7 million packages each Sunday throughout the holiday season.

In addition to USPS, FedEx and the United Parcel Service also released holiday deadlines:

FedEx

• Dec. 9: Ground Economy

• Dec. 15: Ground and home delivery

• Dec. 21: Express Saver

• Dec. 22: Two-day and two-day a.m.

• Dec. 23: Overnight services

• Dec. 24: Same day

UPS

• Dec. 21: 3-Day Select

• Dec. 22: Second-day air services

• Dec. 23: Next-day air services