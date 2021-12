With digital sports betting still live in Florida despite a U.S. District Court judge calling for its suspension, the future of wagering in the Sunshine State should become more clear this week. On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued a schedule for filings in the case brought by two Florida parimutuels against the U.S. Department of the Interior. The filings will be in response to an appeal from the Seminole Tribe earlier in the week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO