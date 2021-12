The UK Gambling Commission has granted newly-launched game studio HitSqwad a Remote Gambling Software Licence, its first major licence. The approval allows HitSqwad to make its online games available to operators in the UK market and forms part of the company’s “wider plans” to launch its jackpot games in core regulated markets around the world, with its first titles set to debut to players in the UK via Playzido early next year.

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO