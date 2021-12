The Battle of the Blue returns this weekend as the Villanova football team travels to Newark to take on Delaware in its last regular season game of the year. While the Wildcats come off of a strong win against Stony Brook behind the combined efforts of graduate running back Justin Covington and senior running back Jalen Jackson, the Blue Hens are returning home after suffering a loss to Richmond. The loss is a further representation of a disappointing season for Delaware, as it currently sits at 5-5 overall, 3-4 in CAA play.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO