WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in the most direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in nearly three decades over a Mississippi abortion law. The showdown, which centers on whether the Constitution provides a right to seek an abortion, focuses on a 2018 Mississippi law, blocked by lower federal courts, that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them only in medical emergencies or cases of severe fetal abnormality.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO