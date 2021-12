Southern (1-2) vs. South Dakota (1-1) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southern and South Dakota look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a tough road loss in their last game. South Dakota lost 99-50 to Drake on Sunday, while Southern fell 81-63 at Rice on Tuesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO