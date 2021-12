SEWARD, Neb. – Midland University’s men’s basketball program began Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) play on Wednesday night with a road matchup against Concordia University. The Warriors dropped just their second game of the season as they fell to the Bulldogs, 80-63. Midland has relied heavily on the three-point shot this season and Wednesday’s game-plan was no different. Of the Warriors’ 55 shot attempts, 35 were three-point attempts. Unfortunately, they only connected on nine of those attempts as they shot their lowest percentage of the season from behind the arc, 25.7%.

