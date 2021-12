Five chefs show us how to throw a festive, island-inspired feast. Celebrating Christmas is a totally unique and personal experience. Each and every person — no matter where they come from — has traditions and culinary dishes that are special just to them and their family. This means that no two Christmases are alike, which is a truly beautiful thing. For their latest issue, Food Network Magazine asked five Caribbean chefs to share how they pay homeage to their island heritage while celebrating the holidays. From rum-soaked Black Cake to a Trinidadian-take on Christmas tamales, here's how to add a touch of the Caribbean to your table this year. No passport or frequent fiyer miles required!

